Guardiola adapts as City turn screw; Gibbes fondly remembers time at Leinster

For a while last night it was looking like Paris Saint-Germain were going to power past Manchester City and go a long way to booking their spot in the Champions League final. After going 1-0 up thanks to a Marquinhos header early on the home side looked in control but then City, and Pep Guardiola, reacted. As Barney Ronay writes this morning the former Barcelona manager altered things in the second half, went back to basics and watched as his side - driven on by Kevin De Bruyne - turned the screw on PSG to win this semi-final first leg 2-1. They now head back to Manchester well in the ascendancy in this “El Cashico” as it was dubbed before the game but, as Mary Hannigan writes, the TV pundits reminded us that we were able to park any issues and just enjoy the game for what it was.

Moving on to rugby and La Rochelle’s Jono Gibbes was yesterday fondly remembering his time at Leinster but says that experience does not diminish his desire to beat his former team in Sunday’s Champions Cup semi-final. “When we saw the draw a few weeks back it just brings back emotions. I guess that’s the power of a positive experience. Straight away you remember all the things that you went through and the experiences that you had there,” he said. Meanwhile, in his rugby stats column, John O’Sullivan writes that Sunday’s match is likely to see the two main ball carriers - Grégory Alldritt and Rhys Ruddock - play key roles in carrying the heavy load. Elsewhere there is news this morning that the 26 provincial unions in New Zealand have approved the sale of a stake in New Zealand Rugby - including a portion of the All Blacks - to a US private equity firm.