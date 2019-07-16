Greyhound and horseracing commentator Michael Fortune dies

‘Greyhound racing was in his blood and he was lucky enough to make it his career’

Former RTE broadcaster Michael Fortune has died. Photograph: Irish Greyhound Board

Former RTE broadcaster Michael Fortune has died.

Originally from Co Wexford, Fortune was a well-known horseracing and greyhound commentator who previously worked as sports editor for the Irish Press. He also co-presented Night at the Dogs alongside Mícheál O’Muircheartaigh for a number of years.

In a statement posted on the Irish Greyhound Board’s website, Fortune’s son Ian said he passed away on Monday evening.

“For over fifty years it was his great joy to report the news. Sport has always been his passion, greyhound racing was in his blood, it was a way of life, a first love and he was lucky enough to make it his career,” he said.

“Through his work with titles such as the Irish Press, Evening Press, Irish Examiner, Racing Post, Sporting Press, Irish Greyhound Weekly and the Irish Independent he wrote tens of millions of words about our sport and never took that responsibility lightly.”

In 1978 he began a “40-year undertaking” producing the first Irish Greyhound Review and “for so many of my generation and subsequent generations he provided the soundtrack to some of the greatest greyhounds to ever race,” he said.

Fortune said his father was “a brilliant dad” who also leaves behind “a great number of friends, most of whom he met at greyhound tracks up and down the country”.

“He introduced me to greyhound racing, fed my appetite for the sport and passed on (much of)his wisdom,” he said.

“He was a great father, grandfather, husband, friend, colleague and companion. He lived his life like a champion, he knew how to enjoy himself and was the best company. He was my best friend and I will miss him forever.”

Fortune is survived by his wife Rita, his son Ian, daughter Michelle and his grandchildren.

