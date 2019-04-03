In his column this morning Gordon D’Arcy reflects on last weekend’s Champions Cup action, and mainly Leinster’s win over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium. Ulster’s heroic performance in a 21-18 defeat was partly founded on former Leinster players, including Jordi Murphy and Marty Moore. Yesterday it was confirmed another of Leinster’s Ireland internationals, Jack McGrath, is heading north to Belfast for next season. And D’Arcy writes that while the free movement of players between the provinces might suit Ireland, it isn’t necessarily fair on Leinster or beneficial for the other provinces in the long term. He writes: “Still, the logic of increased movement was apparent for all to see at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. We saw why Kieran Treadwell, recruited from England, was sent to Belfast. We all now understand why John Cooney stopped competing with Kieran Marmion in Connacht. . . I understand the logic, but we can’t go on like this forever. Ulster, Munster and Connacht need to produce their own specialist talent.” And D’Arcy also defends winger Jacob Stockdale after he grabbed the headlines for failing to finish what could have been a crucial second half score for the visitors: “It went badly against him but there is credit in the bank from brilliant tries against Scarlets and Racing. He will rapidly move on and so should everyone else.”

Manchester United’s top four hopes took a huge blow last night as they were beaten 2-1 by Wolverhampton Wanderers - their second defeat at Molineux in the space of 17 days. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took the lead through Scott McTominay but were unable to capitalise on their early dominance, with Diogo Jota equalising after 25 minutes. Ashley Young was sent off early in the second half before Chris Smalling’s own goal gave Wolves all three points, as the visitors were left to rue costly individual errors. In the night’s other game, Fulham’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed after a 4-1 defeat to Watford. Tonight sees a new era begin for Tottenham Hotspur as they play the first competitive fixture at their new stadium against Crystal Palace, while Manchester City can return to the top with victory against Cardiff City at home. Chelsea also welcome Brighton to Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile in La Liga Lionel Messi inspired a late Barcelona comeback at Villarreal, with league leaders earning a 4-4 draw despite trailing 4-2 after 90 minutes.