As 2019 draws to a close, those of a rugby persuasion may well be inclined to look back on it as a failure what with a disappointing Six Nations campaign followed by a torrid World Cup but Gordon D’Arcy sees it differently in his final column of the year. “This was not a systematic failure. The support structures around the national team, especially what comes from the feeder provinces, remains robust. So, if we dig a little deeper and try to figure out what we are about and where we want to go next, the downward spiral can be halted,” he writes. One of the members of those squads was Josh van der Flier and the Leinster man has put those disappointments well behind him now as he and his teammates face into the festive interpros. With seemingly endless competition for his jersey at Leinster, van der Flier knows he must be fully committed at every turn, as he told John O’Sullivan yesterday. Leinster face Ulster this weekend while the return of a key trio has gone a long way to strengthening Connacht’s case as they face into a clash with Munster.

Moving on and Shane Lowry’s British Open win at Royal Portrush has come out as Ireland’s greatest sporting moment for 2019 while two-weight world champion Katie Taylor remains the country’s most admired sportsperson. Key findings from the Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index (TSSI) 2019 also show that the Olympic Games, as opposed to Euro 2020, are what Irish fans are looking forward to most next year while Gaelic games marginally remains the most popular sport.