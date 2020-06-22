Webb Simpson rides the storm to win at Hilton Head

Webb Simpson birdied three of his final four holes to emerge with victory at the PGA Tour’s tightly-contested RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday.

The 34-year-old father of five made sure it was an extra special Father’s Day by recording his seventh career win on the tour after his bogey-free 64 saw him finish on a combined 22-under-par 262, a stroke clear of Mexico’s Abraham Ancer (65).

World number one Rory McIlroy failed to get going on Sunday however, and he finished 11 shots off the eventual winner following a final round of 70.

At one point early on it looked like play might have to be completed on Monday after thunderstorms forced a two-hour and 45-minute delay but rain and lightning then gave way to sunshine at the Harbour Town course on Hilton Head Island.

“It was a crazy day. Honestly, I’m speechless right now,” said Simpson, who started the day in a four-way tie for first.

“It looked like we weren’t going to finish but we went back out.

“It was a really long day on the golf course. I didn’t really get going until (noon) and then the putts started going in and I was getting confident.

“It’s amazing to be standing here right now,” added Simpson, who won the 2012 US Open on Father’s Day, and the 2018 Players Championship on Mother’s Day.

Ancer pushed him close, the Mexican’s long putt on 18 to force extra holes coming up short as the sun set.

Daniel Berger (65), last week’s winner at Colonial, and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton (66) finished tied for third a shot further back on 20-under 264.

Rory McIlroy shot a final round of 70 in South Carolina. Photograph: Streeter Lecka/Getty

American Nick Watney withdrew after testing positive for Covid-19 prior to the second round on Friday.

Next up on the schedule is the Travelers Championship from June 24th-27th at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, another event where fans are not allowed to attend.

Collated final scores & totals in the USPGA Tour RBC Heritage (USA unless stated, par 71):

(a) denotes amateurs

262 Webb Simpson 65 65 68 64

263 Abraham Ancer (Mex) 69 64 65 65

264 Daniel Berger 67 69 63 65, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 71 64 63 66

265 Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 69 68 63 65, Sergio Garcia (Spa) 70 65 65 65

266 Brooks Koepka 67 66 68 65

267 JT Poston 67 69 66 65, Michael Thompson 65 69 66 67, Justin Thomas 72 66 66 63, Ryan Palmer 65 67 66 69, Bryson DeChambeau 67 64 70 66, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 65 69 71 62

268 Justin Rose (Eng) 70 67 66 65, Ian Poulter (Eng) 64 69 67 68, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 66 66 68 68

269 Dustin Johnson 68 66 67 68, Brice Garnett 65 71 65 68, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 70 63 69 67, Harris English 67 70 68 64

270 Doc Redman 72 66 65 67, Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 70 67 68 65, Alex Noren (Swe) 69 66 66 69, Lucas Glover 69 68 66 67, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 65 71 68 66, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 66 68 66 70, Corey Conners (Can) 68 63 69 70

271 Chris Stroud 68 69 63 71, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 67 69 68 67, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 65 69 69 68, Brian Harman 70 67 69 65, Tyler Duncan 71 63 68 69

272 Tony Finau 66 68 68 70, Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 69 67 63 73, Sepp Straka (Aut) 67 71 67 67, Matthew NeSmith 66 67 73 66, Andrew Landry 68 67 66 71, Jon Rahm (Spa) 71 67 66 68, Mark Hubbard 64 72 68 68, Jim Herman 68 69 69 66

273 Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 72 65 66 70, Max Homa 67 69 69 68, Sam Ryder 69 65 68 71, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa) 71 67 66 69, Jason Dufner 69 66 70 68, Matt Kuchar 70 66 67 70, Adam Hadwin (Can) 72 65 67 69

274 Joel Dahmen 68 68 63 75, Scott Stallings 70 68 65 71, Bill Haas 71 66 68 69, Ernie Els (Rsa) 67 67 72 68

275 Brian Stuard 68 70 70 67, Matt Jones (Aus) 69 69 66 71, Vaughn Taylor 67 69 70 69, Harry Higgs 69 68 70 68, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 68 68 70 69, Bubba Watson 69 68 73 65

276 Bernhard Langer (Ger) 69 67 71 69, Maverick McNealy 72 66 66 72, Chesson Hadley 68 68 68 72

277 Branden Grace (Rsa) 69 69 67 72

278 Gary Woodland 69 68 71 70, Stewart Cink 68 68 72 70

279 Wyndham Clark 68 66 70 75, Matt Wallace (Eng) 68 68 66 77, Xander Schauffele 72 66 75 66, Collin Morikawa 68 69 68 74

280 Wesley Bryan 69 68 73 70, Jordan Spieth 66 70 75 69

281 Peter Malnati 71 67 69 74, Danny Lee (Nzl) 68 67 76 70, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 66 68 69 78, Troy Merritt 70 68 72 71

282 Ryan Armour 69 68 71 74, Chez Reavie 68 70 68 76