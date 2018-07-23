USPGA Championship to be broadcast for free online

Broadcaster Eleven Sports will show the first two rounds of the PGA Championship on Facebook after securing exclusive rights in the UK and Ireland.

It is the latest move from the company, founded by Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani, having already bought the rights to show LaLiga, Serie A, Eredivisie, Chinese Super League and the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The centenary edition of the PGA Championship at the Bellerive Country Club in St Louis will be Eleven Sports’ launch event in the UK and Ireland.

All four rounds will be free and live in a seven-day trial on www.elevensports.uk while the first two rounds will also be streamed on Facebook Live through Eleven Sports’ page.

“Launching Eleven Sports in the UK and Ireland with such a prestigious event as the 100th PGA Championship, confirms our position as a major player in the market,” said Danny Menken, group managing director.

“We are looking forward to maximising this fantastic opportunity to appeal to existing golf fans through comprehensive free-to-air live coverage and analysis, while also growing new audiences with our fresh and innovative ways of delivering leading sports action.”