US PGA: Phil Mickelson defies time to lead as big names move into position

So much for any throwbacks to the War on the Shore, the tagline given to that feisty Ryder Cup all those years ago (in 1991, actually); for the latest edition of the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island - on seaside terrain - has the potential to provide a fascinating episode more akin to Dad’s Army, with 50-year-old Phil Mickelson moving to centre-stage in the drama.

“I wouldn’t put it past him. In the position he is in, I expect him to contend and I wouldn’t put it past him to be there at the end of the week, for sure. I think he has the bit between his teeth. I think he believes he can do it in these conditions,” said Pádraig Harrington - another to defy his 49 years - of Mickelson’s move into contention in search of a sixth career Major, some 15 years after the man known as Lefty last reached such heights.

On a dry, windy day in South Carolina, Mickelson - who came to life with an inward run of 31 strokes, five birdies - claimed the clubhouse lead with a 69 for midway total of five-under-par 139, while Harrington, for his part, showed much of his old self in delivering a 73 for 144, five shots back, and poised for a weekend charge.

As Shane Lowry - who also hit the midpoint on the same 144 mark as Harrington - put it, with a smile on his face, “it’s great to see those boys playing well and out here competing. It just shows you that age is only a number.”

However, a whole cast of thoroughbreds moved themselves nicely into position by the end of Friday’s round with Louis Oosthuizen managing to take his place at the top alongside Mickelson. The South African kept the bogeys off his card until the very last hole when a long approach resulted in a five to finish and a round of 68 to go into the weekend at five under.

Mickelson chips to the 17th green. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka, continuing to defy a knee injury, carded a second round of 71 for a total of four under to sit one shot off the leaders, his eyes locked on adding a third Wanamaker Trophy to the collection.

One shot further back is Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, showing more impressive form in the quest for two Major titles in a row and lurking dangerously at three under after a 68, alongside the South African duo of Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

And what of Rory McIlroy? Well the four-time Major winner ensured that he will be around for the weekend thanks to a round of 72 but, at three over par, he is eight shots off the lead and ruing a run of three bogeys to finish.

After his disappointing 75 on day one, McIlroy knew he needed an improvement on Friday and he set about doing that with a birdie at the first. However, it’s the Par 5s that have, unexpectedly, caused the recent Wells Fargo champion the most trouble this week. With a bogey at the Par 5 second, for the second day in a row after finding trouble off the tee, he moved back to three over.

However, McIlroy did manage to get it going from there on with birdies at the sixth, ninth and 11th to get back to level par for the tournament. But then, once again, it was a Par 5 - this time the 16th - which got the better of the four-time Major winner. After finding trouble off the tee down the left McIlroy eventually tapped in for a bogey six to drop back to one over for the tournament.

And with the fearsome Par 3 17th playing as the hardest hole on the course over the first two days, it was not going to get any easier for McIlroy. Indeed another bogey would follow there after he found the left bunker with his tee shot and, after a wild approach at the 18th, it was a run of three bogeys to finish leaving the Holywood man at three over par and a long way off adding a fifth Major title to the trophy cabinet.

McIlroy hits his tee shot from the seventh tee. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Not that life was made too comfortable at all for the rest of those endeavouring to lift the Wanamaker Trophy, as the fate that befell others who suffered scar tissue and mental wounds testified. Cameron Tringale, for one, suffered a run of 10-7-5 in his stretch from the 16th to the 18th in his second round, while first round leader Corey Conners clung dearly to his chances in following his opening 67 with a 75.

As for world number one Dustin Johnson? Well, it proved to be a rather chastening experience for DJ, out-of-sorts on all fronts and adding a 74 to 76 to add a missed cut in the PGA to the one he suffered at the Masters last month. Others to flounder included Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas while Jordan Spieth just about squeaked into the weekend despite a three-putt on his final hole for a 75 to finish at four over, the cut mark eventually falling at one shot more than that.

Mickelson has made a number of excursions onto the Champions Tour to annex a couple of titles but his mind and his body remain sharp and fit enough for the biggest of challengers against the conveyor belt of young guns who have moved seamlessly on to the main circuit. Mickelson, though, reveled in the serious questions asked of players.

“I think myself, Phil would find it easier to compete on this style of golf course in these conditions in a Major tournament all the time. You can be patient in these courses, and obviously you’ve got to make a few birdies, but it suits somebody who is a player, somebody who is thinking,” said Harrington of how patience (and golfing intelligence) make mental fortitude as much as physical shot-making prime requisites on the Pete Dye-designed seaside course.

One part of Mickelson’s game which provided the foundation of much of his good scoring was his driving. He found 11 of 14 fairways in a second round which came alive once he made the turn, with birdies being delivered at the second, fourth, fifth, seventh and finally at the ninth, his closing hole, where the gallery responded to his showman antics with roars akin to those of old.

Brooks Koepka putts on the 17th. Photo: Tannen Maury/EPA

“I’ve driven it well but I think the thing I’ve done the best is my brother Tim (on the bag) and I have done a really good job of judging the wind, judging the flight and picking clubs with the right flight to get the right distance, and so we’ve hit a lot of iron shots pin high,” said Mickelson, who has taken to meditation in seeking to extend his career.

As he explained, “I’m trying to use my mind like a muscle and just expand it because, as I’ve gotten older, it’s been more difficult for me to maintain a sharp focus, a good visualisation and see the shot. Physically I feel like I’m able to perform and hit the shots that I’ve hit throughout my career, and I feel like I can do it every bit as well as I have, but I’ve got to have that clear picture and focus. So, these two days have been much better.”

So, Mickelson reached the midpoint of this PGA, his 113th appearance in a Major championship, with as much hunger as ever and with a wealth of experienced unmatched by anyone in the field.

As Harrington, who played the first two rounds with Mickelson, observed: “I’m bullish about where I am and I’m sure Phil is too . . . he’s not here to make the cut. Even 15th would be a disappointment. You know what? Even second would be a disappointment for Phil.”

Full scores to follow...