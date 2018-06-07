US Open tee-times: McIlroy to partner Mickelson and Spieth

After missing out on the career grand slam at the Masters, Rory McIlroy will partner the next two players with a chance to achieve the feat in next week’s US Open.

McIlroy, who needs to win at Augusta National to complete a full set of major titles, will play alongside Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth in the first two rounds at Shinnecock Hills, starting at 08.02am local time (13.02pm Irish time) on Thursday.

Mickelson, who has finished runner-up a record six times, can complete the grand slam with victory in the US Open, while Spieth’s missing major is the US PGA Championship.

Shane Lowry came through a qualifier in Columbus, Ohio on Monday in order to secure a spot at the year’s second Major and he will get underway toward the tailend of the field on Thursday at 2.09pm (7.09pm Irish time) alongside American Chez Reavie and another to be confirmed qualifier.

Graeme McDowell completes the Irish contingent in the field. Eight years on from his US Open triumph the Northern Irishman partners fellow former champions Lucas Glover and Webb Simpson at 1.25pm (6.25pm Irish time) on Thursday.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka is also among the early starters on the opening day, the American teeing off from the first at 07.40am (12.40 Irish time) alongside two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and former world number one Jason Day.

They are followed 11 minutes later by an all-English group of Tyrrell Hatton, Danny Willett and Ian Poulter, while Masters champion Patrick Reed tees off at the same time from the 10th alongside Zach Johnson and Charl Schwartzel.

Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera Bello make up an all-Spanish group at 13.14p, (18.14pm Irish time) on Thursday, with world number one Justin Thomas, 2016 champion Dustin Johnson and 14-time major winner Tiger Woods getting their tournament under way at 13.47pm (18.47pm Irish time).

First- and second-round tee times for the 2018 U.S. Open (all times Irish)

Thursday, No. 1 tee / Friday, No. 10 tee

11:45 a.m. / 5:30 p.m. – Harold Varner, TBD, Matthieu Pavon

11:56 a.m. / 5:41 p.m. – Michael Putnam, Scott Gregory, Will Zalatoris

12:07 p.m. / 5:52 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Chesson Hadley, (a) Harry Ellis

12:18 p.m. / 6:03 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Dylan Frittelli, (a) Doug Ghim

12:29 p.m. / 6:14 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Jimmy Walker, Justin Rose

12:40 p.m. / 6:25 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka

12:51 p.m. / 6:36 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton Danny Willett, Ian Poulter

1:02 p.m. / 6:47 p.m. – Kevin Chappell, Andrew Johnston, Daniel Berger

1:13 p.m. / 6:58 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

1:24 p.m. / 7:09 p.m. – Thorbjorn Olesen, Shubhankar Sharma, Patrick Rodgers

1:35 p.m. / 7:20 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Tom Lewis, (a) Jacob Bergeron

1:46 p.m. / 7:31 p.m. – (a) Kristoffer Reitan, (a) Luis Gagne, Cole Miller

1:57 p.m. / 7:42 p.m. – Mickey DeMorat, (a) Tyler Strafaci, Calum Hill

Thursday, No. 10 tee / Friday, No. 1 tee

11:45 a.m. / 5:30 p.m. – Scott Stallings, Sebastian Munoz, Matthew Southgate

11:56 a.m. / 5:41 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, (a) Matt Parziale, Jason Scrivener

12:07 p.m. / 5:52 p.m. – David Bransdon, Eric Axley, Tyler Duncan

12:18 p.m. / 6:03 p.m. – (a) Garrett Rank, Mackenzie Hughes, Aaron Baddeley

12:29 p.m. / 6:14 p.m. – Alexander Levy, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

12:40 p.m. / 6:25 p.m. – Paul Casey, Satoshi Kodaira, Branden Grace

12:51 p.m. / 6:36 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed

1:02 p.m. / 6:47 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson

1:13 p.m. / 6:58 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

1:24 p.m. / 7:09 p.m. – Charles Howell III, Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman

1:35 p.m. / 7:20 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Russell Knox, Matthew Wallace

1:46 p.m. / 7:31 p.m. – (a) Shintaro Ban, Sung Joon Park, Timothy Wilkinson

1:57 p.m. / 7:42 p.m. – Dylan Meyer, Sulman Raza, Chris Naegel

Thursday, No. 1 tee / Friday, No. 10 tee

5:30 p.m. / 11:45 a.m. – Sam Burns, Brian Gay, Dean Burmester

5:41 p.m. / 11:56 a.m. – TBD; (a) Chun An Yu, Wenchong Liang

5:52 p.m. / 12:07 p.m. – Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Peter Uihlein

6:03 p.m. / 12:18 p.m. – Tony Finau, Luke List, Gary Woodland

6:14 p.m. / 12:29 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello

6:25 p.m. / 12:40 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Alexander Noren

6:36 p.m. / 12:51 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Kyle Stanley, Pat Perez

6:47 p.m. / 1:02 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods

6:58 p.m. / 1:13 p.m. – Haotong Li, Si Woo Kim, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7:09 p.m. / 1:24 p.m. – Jason Dufner, (a) Braden Thornberry, Brandt Snedeker

7:20 p.m. / 1:35 p.m. – TBD, (a) Ryan Lumsden, James Morrison

7:31 p.m. / 1:46 p.m. – Cameron Wilson, (a) Will Grimmer, (a) Philip Barbaree

7:42 p.m. / 1:57 p.m. – (a) Rhett Rasmussen, Michael Hebert, Michael Block

Thursday, No. 10 tee/ Friday, No. 1 tee

5:30 p.m. / 11:45 a.m. – Matthew Jones, Ryan Fox, Shota Akiyoshi

5:41 p.m. / 11:56 a.m. – Paul Waring, (a) Theo Humphrey, TBD

5:52 p.m. / 12:07 p.m. – Richy Werenski, Roberto Castro, Ollie Schniederjans

6:03 p.m. / 12:18 p.m. – (a) Noah Goodwin, Richie Ramsay, Kenny Perry

6:14 p.m. / 12:29 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, TBD, Xander Schauffele

6:25 p.m. / 12:40 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell

6:36 p.m. / 12:51 p.m. – Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk

6:47 p.m. / 1:02 p.m. – Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer

6:58 p.m. / 1:13 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Ross Fisher, Adam Hadwin

7:09 p.m. / 1:24 p.m. – Shane Lowry, TBD, Chez Reavie

7:20 p.m. / 1:35 p.m. – Lucas Herbert, Brian Stuard, (a) Stewart Hagestad

7:31 p.m. / 1:46 p.m. – (a) Franklin Huang, Sebastian Vazquez, Michael Miller

7:42 p.m. / 1:57 p.m. – Christopher Babcock, (a) Timothy Wiseman, David Gazzolo