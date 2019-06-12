US Open: Hole-by-hole guide to the famous Pebble Beach links

1st – 380 yards, par 4

An iron off the tee for many to try to keep the ball on the fairway. A birdie opportunity if that is done successfully.

2nd – 516 yards, par 4

Converted from a par five for the 2000 US Open and another 14 yards have been added. With a narrow green flanked by bunkers, it could be a real brute.

3rd – 404 yards, par 4

A sharp dogleg left which usually calls for a draw, not necessarily with a driver, and then an accurate approach to a green which slopes from right to left.

4th – 331 yards, par 4

Easily the shortest of the par fours, it has a big fairway bunker on the left awaiting tee shots directed away from the ocean on the right.

5th – 195 yards, par 3

The small green is guarded by a bunker in front and a deceptive landing area to the left that looks safe, but will send balls into the rough.

6th – 523 yards, par 5

The only par five on the front nine is uphill and usually into the wind as it climbs a high peninsula. The hilltop green is protected by bunkers.

The famous 7th hole at Pebble Beach is just over 100 yards but it’s a par-three full of danger. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

7th – 109 yards, par 3

From the elevated tee the green looks like it is surrounded by ocean, and distance control will be vital at this short and famous hole. The green is small and guarded by a series of six bunkers, large and small, with the most daunting hazard the ocean.

8th – 428 yards, par 4

The first of three difficult par fours along the water. The drive is uphill and blind and the approach then played across the beach to a green perched on another cliff.

9th – 526 yards, par 4

Lengthened nearly 40 yards for the 2010 US Open and another 21 yards added for 2019. The fairway slopes toward the ocean and right of the green is a sheer drop down to the beach.

10th – 495 yards, par 4

Again the fairway slopes down from the left with another green perched perilously close to a high cliff. The green is protected by a bunker on the front left and another at the back.

11th – 390 yards, par 4

A blind tee shot to a very narrow fairway and a partially blind approach to a green that slopes severely from back to front.

12th – 202 yards, par 3

Real care is needed on where to try to land the ball. When the shallow green is firm, the danger is bounding through into thick rough.

13th – 445 yards, par 4

The left-hand side of the fairway offers the best angle to approach a sloping green guarded by bunkers on either side, but that brings a large fairway bunker into play.

14th – 580 yards, par 5

A dogleg right and a climb to the green which makes it reachable for very few. Pin placings can greatly add to the degree of difficulty.

15th – 397 yards, par 4

With the rough brought in it is often a fairway wood or even iron off the tee, while the green is well-guarded.

16th – 403 yards, par 4

Again a driver is not really needed unless it is playing into a strong wind. The green slopes from right to left and is framed by big Cypress trees left and right.

17th – 208 yards, par 3

Remembered for Tom Watson’s chip-in birdie during his 1982 duel with Jack Nicklaus and for the long iron with which Nicklaus hit the pin 10 years earlier. Hourglass-shaped green is difficult to hold.

Rory McIlroy drives on the 18th at Pebble Beach during a a practice round prior to the US Open. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

18th – 543 yards, par 5

Curling left along the Pacific coastline, the drive is across the rocks and ideally left of the tree in the fairway, but only the brave think of going for the green in two, especially with the title on the line.