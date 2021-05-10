United States finish strongly in Sunday’s singles to retain Walker Cup

The United States produced a commanding singles display to retain the Walker Cup with a 14-12 win over Great Britain and Ireland at Seminole Golf Club in Florida.

The Americans took a 7-5 lead into the final day but that advantage was halved in the morning foursomes.

The Irish duo of Mark Power and John Murphy were 1-up winners against Pierceson Coody and John Pak, while Matty Lamb and Jack Dyer romped to a 6&5 victory over Stewart Hagestad and Tyler Strafaci.

With Angus Flanagan and Ben Schmidt claiming a half against Davis Thompson and Cole Hammer, GB&I closed to 8½-7½.

However, they failed to carry that momentum into the afternoon singles.

Austin Eckroat thrashed Power 7&6 in the top match to inflict his first defeat of the weekend and Coody overcame Alex Fitzpatrick, with Barclay Brown putting a half on the board for GB&I against Quade Cummins.

Wins for Joe Long, Lamb and Flanagan kept GB&I in the contest but Ricky Costillo completed a perfect four points out of four with a 2&1 win over Murphy and Hammer beat Ben Schmidt 4&3 to get the US to the required 13 points.

And an outright win was confirmed for the hosts in Florida when Stewart Hagestad beat Ben Jones 4&2.

With the result settled, Jack Dyer held on for a 1-up win over Strafaci on the final green.

GB&I captain Stuart Wilson told Sky Sports: “It’s been a great weekend of golf.

“The guys came out fighting and tried to equip themselves as best as they could, unfortunately it just wasn’t their weekend.

“From our perspective we’ve maybe let the Americans get away with a bit too much, a few slack shots here and there.

“Hats off to the USA team for pulling the victory off.”