Trump golf company retweets John Daly recommending Covid-19 ‘cure’ of vodka

WHO warned that excessive alcohol consumption will only weaken immune system

Ed Pilkington in New York

John Daly has long been a supporter of US president Donald Trump. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

John Daly has long been a supporter of US president Donald Trump. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

 

As the world scrambles to find a cure to coronavirus, there is one self-administered treatment that is undoubtedly not going to provide the solution: 40 per cent proof alcohol.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that excess alcohol consumption may weaken the body’s immune system and render people vulnerable to contracting Covid-19. So it was surprising that John Daly, the two-time Major winner from California, should have posted a video earlier this month suggesting vodka could combat the virus.

It was doubly surprising that Donald Trump’s golf company, Trump Golf, should then have retweeted the video on its official Twitter feed.

Daly’s comments – ill-judged joke or ignorant conviction, it’s hard to say – were posted to YouTube. The two-time major championship-winner begins the video by praising Trump Golf courses, then extends his hope that everyone listening remains safe from Covid-19.

That’s when his remarks, first reported by Golfweek, take a contentions turn. “I kinda got a cure for this,” he says, grabbing a frosted bottle of the Polish vodka, Belvedere.

“I only drink one drink a day, it just happens to be a bottle of good ol’ Belvedere. You just drink one of these a day. You know, sippy sippy on a little McDonald’s Diet Coke … And that’s the way you kill this coronavirus, I believe.”

The video, coming from a celebrated golfer who wrestled with alcohol addiction over many years, may have attracted scant attention had it not been spotted and amplified by Trump Golf.

The company tweeted “a big thank you” to Daly on April 9th, calling him “one of our biggest fans”. In the process, it reposted the golfer’s video making no reference to his irregular remarks about vodka.

Daly is indeed one of Trump’s biggest fans. In August last year they played golf together at the Trump course in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump wore a Make America Great Again hat and Daly sported Stars and Stripes golfing shorts. “I’m proud to be an American, especially with this man leading our country,” Daly said. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.