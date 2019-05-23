Tiger Woods will get back to action at next week’s Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods will not be taking another long break between Majors after announcing his intention to play in next week’s Memorial Tournament.

Woods did not play competitively between winning his 15th Major title in the Masters and last week’s US PGA Championship, where he missed the cut by a shot following rounds of 72 and 73.

The 43-year-old was understandably rusty at Bethpage and was also unable to practice on the eve of the tournament due to illness.

“I’ve enjoyed being the Masters champion again, the PGA was a quick turnaround and unfortunately I just didn’t play well,” Woods said after missing the cut. “I didn’t do all the little things I need to do correctly to post good scores and put myself in position to shoot good scores.

“There’s no reason why I can’t get up to speed again and crank it back up. I’ve got to start feeling a little bit better first before that happens. We’ll do that first and then start cranking it back up again.”

Woods announced his decision to play at Muirfield Village on social media, writing on Twitter: “Ohio next week for the MemorialGolf, then Pebble for the usopengolf. Looking forward to getting out there again.”

The former world number one has won the Memorial Tournament five times, most recently in 2012. He won the US Open at Pebble Beach in 2000 by 15 shots, a record for any Major.