Tiger Woods to start campaign with two California tournaments

Tiger Woods has announced he will start his 2018 campaign by playing the Farmers Insurance Open and Genesis Open in California.

The 14-time Major winner returned to action in December’s Hero World Challenge following a fourth back operation, with injury having limited the former world number one to just four appearances in the last two years.

The 42-year-old has won the Farmers Insurance Open, which starts on January 25th at Torrey Pines seven times, while the Genesis Open is hosted by the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Woods posted on his official Twitter account: “Excited to start my season off in SoCal at FarmersInsOpen and genesisopen.”