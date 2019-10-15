Tiger Woods signs deal to write ‘definitive’ memoir

‘This book is my definitive story. It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts’

Tiger Woods says he will tell the “definitive story” of his life after signing a deal to write a memoir.

“I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time and, because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong,” the 15-time major winner said in a statement released by publishers HarperCollins.

“This book is my definitive story. It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life.

“I’ve been working at it steadily and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.”

The book, entitled “BACK”, is being promoted by the publishers as “the first and only account directly from Woods, with the full cooperation of his friends, family, and inner circle”.

Shannon Welch, executive editor at HarperOne, who will edit the book, said: “Meeting with Tiger, speaking with him at length about the process of writing a memoir, I was delighted to discover how much he has to say, and how ready, how eager, he is to say it.

“He’s at a place in his career and his life where he’s thinking deeply about his story, the highs and the lows, and how it all relates and connects.

“I think the result will be extraordinary.”

A release date for the book has yet to be confirmed.

