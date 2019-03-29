Tiger Woods’s comeback win sets up last 16 clash with Rory McIlroy

A brilliant eagle helped Tiger Woods roar back from an early deficit to set up an eagerly-anticipated showdown with Rory McIlroy in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas.

Woods found himself two down after eight holes of his must-win contest with fellow American Patrick Cantlay, but won five of the next six on his way to a 4 and 2 victory at Austin Country Club.

A par was enough to win the ninth hole after Cantlay was unfortunate to see his drive run through the fairway and into a hazard, but Woods then birdied the 11th and 12th before holing out from 80 yards for an eagle on the 13th.

A birdie on the 14th took Woods three up and he was conceded another on the par-five 16th to bring an end to the match.

Brandt Snedeker, who beat Woods on Thursday, would have won the group with a victory over the already-eliminated Aaron Wise, only for Wise to thrash his compatriot 6 and 4.

“I was fortunate enough to have things go my way,” Woods told Sky Sports. “I needed to win my match and have Aaron beat Sneds so [I’m] very fortunate to move through and potentially [play] Rory tomorrow morning.

“That’s going to be a lot of fun and both of us will be ready for it.”

Speaking about his eagle on the 13th, Woods added: “I thought I was going to need a three to halve the hole so I was trying to get it close enough to put a little bit of pressure on his chip shot and the next thing you know it goes in. That was a bonus.”

After comfortable wins in his first two group matches, McIlroy just needed to avoid defeat to Matt Fitzpatrick to qualify for the knockout stages and held off a brief fightback on the back nine from his Ryder Cup team-mate to also win 4 and 2.

“I think it’s really exciting for the tournament, it’s exciting for both of us,” McIlroy said of his last-16 clash with Woods. “I didn’t put up much of a fight in the Tour Championship last year [when paired in the final round] so hopefully I can give him a better game tomorrow.

“I feel like pretty much all of this year it’s been close to what I would think is some of my best golf. I feel comfortable with my game, I’m driving it as good as I ever have, I’ve tidied up my iron play and I’ve found something with the putter that feels really good. I feel like I can sustain this level.”

Sweden’s Henrik Stenson had become the first player into the last 16 after thrashing former Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk 5 and 4 for his third straight win in the so-called ‘Group of Death’, which included fellow Major champions Phil Mickelson and Jason Day.

“It was a big challenge and I managed to take it on,” Stenson said. “Today was the best round of golf I’ve played all year so very happy with that. I think I hit four iron shots to tap-in distance and almost had two holes in one.”