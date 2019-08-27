Tiger Woods plans October return after undergoing knee surgery

Masters champion had procedure to repair minor cartilage damage in his left knee

Tiger Woods is expected to make a full recovery after knee surgery. Photograph: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Tiger Woods had a knee operation last week but is expected to make a full recovery and hopes to be back competing in October.

The former world number one said he had an arthroscopic procedure to “repair minor cartilage damage”.

“I’m walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks,” Woods said after the procedure on his left knee. “I look forward to travelling and playing in Japan in October.”

Apart from winning the Masters, his 15th Major title, the 43-year-old has had a relatively subdued season with injuries hampering his preparation and performances.

Vern Cooley, the doctor who performed the knee surgery, said in a statement: “I expect Tiger to make a full recovery. We did what was needed and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems.”

Woods withdrew from the Northern Trust Open earlier this month due to pain and stiffness in his surgically repaired back.

He is currently one shy of Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour victories.

