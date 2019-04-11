Tiger Woods lurks ominously as Adam Scott shines at Augusta

Old masters. New faces. A gloriously sunny opening day to the 83rd edition of the US Masters, the tranquility only impinged by some devilishly difficult pin placements, produced a cast of characters that ranged from those who have seen and done it all before to others who were venturing into unchartered terrain.

While Adam Scott, reborn to a large extent this season, evoked memories of his only Major win of 2013 on these pristine lands, the contrast with Justin Harding - playing in his very first Masters, and who a year ago at this time was missing the cut in the Zanaco Masters in Zambia - demonstrated in its own way how all players who earn a ticket here can aspire to reaching out for the grandest of prizes.

In trying to put a finger on how he’d leapfrogged up the world rankings to find his way into contending in a Masters, Harding - 422nd in those global rankings a year ago but nowadays a dizzy 49th after five wins on various tours - observed: “Consistency, becoming a little better mentally.”

Yet, for him, and for Scott, and for everyone else who used patience with shot-making to find a way around the Alister MacKenzie-designed masterpiece, this opening round was principally about staying away from danger and making the most of whatever opportunities materialised. Which was why the three-under-par 69s signed by Scott and Harding and then Spain’s Jon Rahm - featuring more of a power game - were sufficient to move them into a share of the early clubhouse lead but with only a backward glance to realise how crowded the field were behind them.

One of those in close proximity, just like the old days, was none other than Tiger Woods: the four-time champion, whose last green jacket was back in 2005 and who has endured a litany of injuries in the decade-plus since then, signed for a 70, where he had the likes of Rickie Fowler - who stuck to his task brilliantly after a difficult opening - for company.

Adam Scott birdies the 18th in the opening round of the US Masters. Photograph: Kevin C Cox/Getty

“It was tricky, the winds as of right now it puffs up, it goes down, it switches directions, and it’s typical of this golf course, it just kind of swirls out there and it’s hard to get a bead on exactly what it’s doing at all times,” explained Woods of the difficulty facing players in assessing the wind direction and committing to club selection.

And it was the kind of day which could run away all too easily. Justin Rose, the world number one, laboured. So too Jordan Spieth, who in recent years has performed here better than anyone. For Jason Day, there was the additional demand of a painful back. The Australian, indeed, required some on-course physiotherapy at one point to enable him to continue.

While Day’s back acted up, not for the first time, Scott’s round - crowned by three birdies in his closing four holes - ensured a return to contending in a championship that holds so many cherished memories for him. “It’s a great start on a kind of tricky day,” admitted Scott, pinpointing some difficult pin locations as the reason for frustrating so many players.

Scott, as he does, stayed cool and calm and produced most dividends late on when the course had no opportunity to strike back. Those birdies on the 15th, 17th and 18th allowed him to leap from the fringes of contention on the opening day into the thick of the action.

Justin Harding was the surprise package on the opening day of the 2019 US Masters. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

“I was confident with my game generally and so I was just waiting for the chance, maybe some experience showed up in that. I never really got frustrated with anything, even with the bogey on 12, which was a little disappointing, but I knew I would get the right number somewhere and I got that on, I got a nice one into 15, which is always nice, because you don’t like fiddling with hitting a 200 yard plus shot into that hole,” said Scott.

He added: “And then 17 and 18 I hit great drives and had good numbers and took advantage. And that’s kind of what you have to do, get some momentum going, even though, over the last two holes, I feel like teeing off from this position tomorrow afternoon is a hell of a lot better than even par.”

Rahm for his part finished with four straight pars, much of his good work done around Amen Corner with birdies on both the 11th - traditionally the toughest hole on the course - and the 13th.

And Patrick Reed, the defending champion, carded an opening 73. “I just need to tighten it up a little on the full swing and I’ll be alright,” he said.

Full report and collated scores to follow at end of play...