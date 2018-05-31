Tiger Woods finishes strong to limit damage at Memorial Tournament

It took a while but eventually Tiger Woods found some of the form that has seen him claim five Memorial Tournament titles at Muirfield Village to sign for a 72 and level par on day one of the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event. It leaves the 14-time Major champion seven shots off the early lead held by Mexico’s Abraham Ancer but that won’t bother Woods too much after the round threatened to fall off the rails altogether very early on.

After making a run at victory in consecutive tournaments at the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational back in March, the latest Woods comeback has stalled a little in recent starts. But, after saying at the Players Championship two weeks ago that he has his “playing feels” back, Woods has victory very much in his mind this week at a course where amassed eight top-10s and a total of $5,059,620 in prize money.

However, his chances of claiming an 80th PGA Tour win were in danger of being blown out of the water in the early stages on Thursday after he slipped back to four over par through just seven holes.

Starting at the 10th, Woods made bogeys at the 11th and 16th while a double bogey at the 15th – courtesy of a drive which flew right and out of bounds – left him floundering. But, while he may not have the unbeatable veneer which made him the best player ever to swing a club for a number of years, Woods certainly hasn’t lost his battling qualities and they were on full show for the last 11 holes in Dublin, Ohio.

A birdie at the Par 4 17th set the ball rolling before another birdie at the second moved him back to two over par. A bogey at the fourth was a setback but Woods then reeled off three birdies in a row at the fifth, sixth and seventh to get back to level par. And it was all capped off with a superb scrambling par at his final hole after he pulled his tee shot left into the trees. Forced to lay up short of the water with his second, Woods then flipped a perfect wedge shot in to five feet before rolling the par putt in to sign for a round of 72.

Woods’ score of level par was matched by world number one Justin Thomas while Rickie Fowler also signed for the same score. However, Shane Lowry could only manage a 73 to sit at one over par.

The Offalyman chose to forego the Italian Open on the European Tour this week, instead choosing to focus on improving his position on the FedEx Cup points list. However, despite getting off to a solid start with two birdies in his first eight holes, a double bogey at the ninth proved to be a major setback for the 31-year-old who is looking to move from 82nd into the top-60 of the world rankings to earn a place at the US Open.

Three bogeys and just two birdies on the back nine left him ruing that double at the ninth which spoiled his good start and eventually resulted in a one over par round which leaves him eight off the lead.

Rory McIlroy – the only other Irishman in the field – is among the later starters.

