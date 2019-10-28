Tiger Woods equals Sam Snead’s record with 82nd PGA Tour victory

Tiger Woods equalled Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour titles when he won the Zozo Championship in Japan by three shots from local favourite Hideki Matsuyama on Monday.

Bad weather meant the leaders had to finish on Monday with Woods having seven holes left of his fourth round. It was the second title of the year for Woods, who won the Masters in April, his 15th Major. Snead, who died in 2002 aged 89, won the last of his titles in 1965.

Woods won his first title in 1996 in Las Vegas, with his first Major coming at the Masters the following year.

Woods, who has had four back surgeries, said: “This was a big win. It’s just crazy. It’s a lot. I’ve been consistent most of my career. Today was one of those days when I was able to pull it out.”

Rory McIlroy finished tied for third spot with South Korea’s Sungjae Im after he closed with a three-under 67, while Shane Lowry’s closing five-under 65 moved him up to a share of 13th spot on eight under.

– Guardian

FINAL SCOREBOARD

USA unless stated, par 70:

261 Tiger Woods 64 64 66 67

264 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 65 67 65 67

267 Rory McIlroy (N Irl) 72 65 63 67, Sungjae Im (Kor) 71 64 67 65

268 Gary Woodland 64 66 68 70

269 Billy Horschel 68 67 64 70, Corey Conners (Can) 69 64 66 70

270 Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 70 68 66 66, Charles Howell III 70 65 66 69

271 Danny Lee (Nzl) 70 65 68 68, Xander Schauffele 68 66 65 72, Ryan Palmer 67 68 69 67

272 Keegan Bradley 69 63 71 69, Matthew Wolff 69 65 67 71, Shane Lowry (Irl) 71 69 67 65, Ian Poulter (Eng) 71 71 64 66

273 Daniel Berger 67 66 70 70, Justin Thomas 70 69 69 65, Sung Kang (Kor) 67 69 70 67, Paul Casey (Eng) 69 69 68 67, Patrick Reed 72 68 65 68

274 Adam Schenk 69 67 68 70, Jason Day (Aus) 73 66 67 68, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 71 69 67 67, Collin Morikawa 71 64 69 70, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 71 69 67 67

275 JT Poston 70 65 72 68, Harold Varner III 72 70 69 64, Keith Mitchell 69 68 71 67

276 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 69 69 68 70, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Esp) 73 66 70 67, Troy Merritt 71 68 70 67

277 Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 71 68 68 70, Adam Scott (Aus) 73 67 66 71, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 68 68 67 74, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 70 71 67 69

278 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn) 69 66 69 74, Lucas Glover 72 69 68 69, Kevin Tway 69 72 71 66, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 76 67 66 69

279 Abraham Ancer (Mex) 74 68 68 69, Chan Kim 71 69 72 67, Vaughn Taylor 70 73 71 65, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 75 65 67 72, Adam Hadwin (Can) 71 69 71 68

280 Wyndham Clark 74 68 70 68, Kevin Na 71 70 68 71, Max Homa 71 68 66 75, Tomoharu Otsuki (Jpn) 70 68 67 75, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 69 69 71 71

281 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn) 68 68 70 75, Pat Perez 72 70 69 70, Adam Long 71 70 74 66, Shaun Norris (Rsa) 73 67 72 69, Bubba Watson 69 69 68 75, Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn) 68 71 72 70

282 Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 74 67 71 70, Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn) 75 69 71 67

283 Tony Finau 72 69 69 73, Andrew Putnam 68 72 73 70, Shugo Imahira (Jpn) 74 69 72 68, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 68 75 71 69

284 Sang-hyun Park (Kor) 71 70 74 69, Seung-su Han 72 69 68 75, Yosuke Asaji (Jpn) 72 67 70 75

285 Scott Piercy 78 68 68 71, Kevin Kisner 75 70 68 72, Jordan Spieth 74 71 69 71

286 Marc Leishman (Aus) 76 70 69 71

287 Chez Reavie 77 70 66 74

288 Jason Kokrak 74 70 70 74

289 Mikumu Horikawa (Jpn) 72 75 68 74, Ryan Moore 72 69 72 76

291 Kevin Streelman 78 69 72 72

292 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 75 71 74 72

298 Joel Dahmen 72 76 72 78