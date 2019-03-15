Tiger Woods bounces back after 17th at Sawgrass bites hard

Tiger Woods could have well done without his little piece of Friday history at Sawgrass. Until the second round of the Players Championship, he had not scored more than a double-bogey five at the 17th.

Two short irons into water triggered a seven this time; Woods slid from tied eighth to a share of 57th within the space of 10 minutes. Wider disappointment was palpable and the man himself was a picture of fury.

If this scene rather punctured what had become an expectant atmosphere around Woods – he reached the 17th, his eighth, at three under par for his round – his response was as formidable as it was typical. The 43-year-old did not drop another shot before signing for a one-under 71. His three under total means survival for the weekend, comfortably, and lingering aspirations of adding a third Players title.

“I was pretty ticked, no doubt about that,” Woods said. “I was bound and determined to get it all back and get it back to five under.

“I thought that would have been a hell of a fight. I ended up getting back to three – still it was a good fight to get to that point, but as of right now I’m six back [from the lead], which is definitely do-able on this course, especially with the weather coming in.

“I just need to go out and put it together, because right now literally anybody who makes the cut has got a chance to win this tournament.”

Woods’s first attempt at 17 was perhaps unlucky, with the ball tantalisingly close to hanging on to dry land. His next attempt, from the drop zone, was a woeful effort. Entering this week, Woods had played four balls into the water around the 17th, a number increased by 50 per cent.

“Both shots, I was just trying to hit the ball into the slope and just walk away with a 20-, 25-footer, and move on about my business,” he said. “The second one I hit too flat and too hot. But the first one from the regular tee was a good shot, it just flew a little bit too far.

“I’m very happy with the way I’ve been grinding around this course. I’ve missed a few opportunities to get up and down for birdie. Overall I think I’ve putted pretty solidly and other than 17 today, I really haven’t done a whole lot wrong. I very easily could be up near that lead.”

Jim Furyk, 48, rolled back the years with a second-round 64 to claim the early clubhouse lead at nine under.

Jason Day, the 2016 champion who withdrew from last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational after six holes because of a back problem, continues to show no lasting effects. The Australian’s 66 moved him firmly into contention at eight under and is alongside American Kevin Kisner, who carded a 68.

Shane Lowry will miss the cut after he finished with a double bogey in a two-over 74 that pushed him back to three over.

Rory McIlroy and Séamus Power are among the late starters. – Guardian