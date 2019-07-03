Three key holes at the Irish Open in Lahinch

5th

154 yards, par 3

DELL

As unique as they come, the green on this short hole is entirely blind from the tee. A large sand hill guards the narrow green and ensures that players and caddies must work in tandem to ensure a precise yardage. A movable white rock on the hill provides a guide to where the flag is located, but with rough on the dunes in front and at the rear of the putting surface the key is to actually find the green with the tee shot.

15th

466 yards, par 4

BRUD’S VISION

The fairway is wonderfully defined from the tee, but with mounds and rough on either side of the fairway accuracy is very much the key requirement with the drive. A large fairway bunker is positioned down the left at 270 yards, and the approach is to an elevated green protected by two bunkers on the right and another short left.

18th

564 yards, par 5

SHAW

One of only two par 5s in play during the tournament, the finishing hole offers an opportunity for birdies (and even eagles) but also for potential disaster. A stone wall runs all the way down the left-hand side of the fairway – any shot pulled left over the stonework is out of bounds – so the key is for a long, straight drive to a fairway which is well populated by bunkers on either side. There are actually 13 bunkers from tee to green, four of them located around the large green.