Three Irish players in Britain and Ireland Walker Cup squad

The Amateur champion James Sugrue is one of three Irish players selected in a 10-man Britain and Ireland squad for the forthcoming Walker Cup.

The 22-year-old is joined in the ranks for the match against the United States at Royal Liverpool by English Amateur champion Conor Gough.

The 47th edition of the Walker Cup, a biennial amateur team competition, will be played across September 7th and 8th at Hoylake.

Australian Amateur champion Conor Purcell is also included as Great Britain and Ireland look to reclaim the crown they lost in a 19-7 defeat in Los Angeles two years ago. Caolan Rafferty is the third Irish golfer selected.

“It has been a very difficult decision to select 10 players for Great Britain and Ireland from a strong squad,” said captain Craig Watson.

“The Walker Cup is a fantastic opportunity for these amateur golfers to demonstrate their talents on the big stage and it will be an experience that will remain with them for the rest of their lives.”

Great Britain and Ireland

Alex Fitzpatrick (Hallamshire)

Conor Gough (Stoke Park)

Harry Hall (West Cornwall)

Thomas Plumb (Yeovil)

Conor Purcell (Portmarnock)

Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk)

Sandy Scott (Nairn)

Tom Sloman (Taunton & Pickeridge)

James Sugrue (Mallow)

Euan Walker (Kilmarnock)