Thorbjorn Olesen holds off Francesco Molinari in Italian Open

Italy’s Francesco Molinari came up agonisingly short in his bid for back-to-back wins and a third Italian Open crown as Thorbjorn Olesen held his nerve to claim the fifth European Tour title of his career.

Olesen carded a closing 64 at Gardagolf to finish 22 under par, a shot ahead of home favourite Molinari, who had won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last week.

The two players had been tied for the lead with two holes remaining, but Molinari dropped just his second shot of the week on the 17th and Olesen birdied the same hole in the group behind to take a two-shot lead.

Molinari refused to throw in the towel and holed a curling birdie putt on the last from 40 feet to complete a 65 and pile on the pressure, but Olesen got up and down from a greenside bunker for par to secure the first prize of £874,000 in the second Rolex Series event of 2018.

England’s Lee Slattery finished alone in third after a closing 67, despite having to get a replacement caddie after 13 holes after Max Cunningham signalled he could no longer continue due to a pelvic injury.

Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello was fourth on 18 under with Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell and Andy Sullivan a shot further back in a tie for fifth.

McDowell had saved his best round of the week until last, shooting a 64 on Sunday to move himself into the fringes of contention.

It ultimately proved too little too late, but the 2010 US Open winner will be pleased with his week’s work in Brescia.

Further down the leaderboard Paul Dunne finished in share of 30th on 11 under par as he rounded off his week with a 68.

He finished a stroke ahead of Padraig Harrington, whose closing 68 saw him finish on 10 under par and in a share of 36th place.

