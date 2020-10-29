‘This is not a personality contest’ - Jack Nicklaus endorses Donald Trump

Jack Nicklaus has revealed that he has voted for Donald Trump in the US presidential election. In a statement on Twitter endorsing the current US president in his bid for re-election, the 80 year-old claimed Trump has “delivered on his promises” and “worked for the average person.”

Nicklaus, considered by many to be the greatest golfer of all time with a record 18 Major wins, wrote:

“You might not like the way our President says or tweets some things – and trust me, I have told him that! – but I have learned to look past that and focus on what he’s tried to accomplish.

“This is not a personality contest; it’s about patriotism, policies and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear. How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions.”

Nicklaus was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005, by then-president George W. Bush. Like Trump, Bush is also a member of the Republican party whom Nicklaus has been a longtime financial donor to.

Trump and Nicklaus have played golf together several times, and on one occasion in 2019 they were joined by Tiger Woods. He has also designed courses for the Trump Organisation including the Trump National Golf Club Jupiter and his New York City course.

Nicklaus added: “If we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years.”

Trump responded on Twitter: “Jack, this is a Great Honor. Thank you!