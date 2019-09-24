The Italian Open: getting there, getting tickets and more

Who needs an excuse to visit Rome?

As the host city for the Ryder Cup in 2022, the Italian Open – part of the elite Rolex series of tournaments on the PGA European Tour – has been elevated in importance at a time when Italian golfers, with Francesco Molinari to the fore, are making significant contributions on the circuit.

The Italian Open takes place from October 10th-13th at the Olgiata Golf Club in Rome, which is as good a reason as any to plan a trip to the Eternal City. Among those in the field will be British Open champion Shane Lowry as he continues his quest to top the European Tour order of merit, while Molinari, Justin Rose and Paul Casey are also confirmed starters.

Among past winners of the championship are Greg Norman, Tony Jacklin, Bernhard Langer and Ian Poulter. The tournament has also proven to be a happy hunting ground for Irish golfers with David Feherty (1986), Ronan Rafferty (1989) and Graeme McDowell (2004) all lifting the trophy. In Norman’s case, the story goes that he found time between rounds to travel to Maranello to buy himself a Ferrari.

Getting there: A 6.20am red-eye flight from Dublin with Aer Lingus departing on Wednesday October 9th will cost €65.99 with the return on Saturday evening at 20.45 available for €98.99. If you want to go the whole hog and take in the final round’s play, prices jump to €272.99 for the return flight on Sunday night. An early morning departure with Ryanair from Dublin on Wednesday October 9th to Rome Ciampino will cost €59 while an afternoon departure is available for €19.99. A return flight on Sunday night (21.00) is available for €128.99.

Just the ticket: A season ticket for all four days is available onsite for €50 while daily admission prices range from €15 on Thursday to €20 for Sunday’s final round. Under 18s and disabled get free entry.

Where to stay: The Hotel Villa Regina – 15km from the golf course – is the recommended hotel for spectators with B&B from €85. Another option for visitors is to stay in an apartment with prices at the Agriturismo Potrero Grande (max 4) available from €100 daily.