Stephanie Meadow in the mix for the weekend in Australia

Leona Maguire’s second round 75 means she misses the cut at her third start of the season

Stephanie Meadow made the cut at the Women’s Australian Open. Photo: Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow sits six shots off the lead heading into the weekend at the Women’s Australian Open after a second round 72 left her at four under par.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Inbee Park are tied for the lead at 10 under after rounds of 70 and 69 respectively with both players firing birdies at the last two holes in a brilliant finish to the second day.

There was no such joy for Cavan’s Leona Maguire however as she followed an opening 74 with a second round 75 to finish at three over par and miss the cut by three shots.

Maguire did make three birdies in her round but three bogeys and a double bogey six at the fifth put paid to her chances meaning that Meadow is the lone Irish competitor at the weekend.

American Jillian Hollis lies one shot off the lead on nine-under for the tournament after matching South Korean Park’s four-under bogey-free round.

Ewart Shadoff also birdied the third, ninth and 13th holes, but consecutive dropped shots at the 11th and 12th cost her the outright lead.

