Sport Ireland increase Team Ireland golf funding by 25%

Sixteen of Ireland’s best golfers will receive a total of €272,700 in funding from Sport Ireland in 2021, via the Team Ireland Golf Scheme.

This is an increase from €221,000 in 2020. Thirty starts on the European Challenge Tour have also been secured for Irish golfers.

The extra funding means more Irish golfers can be included in the scheme. Olivia Mehaffey - who is about to turn pro - is a new addition.

So too is James Sugrue - who competed in the 2020 US Open and US Masters - and Jonathan Yates.

On the announcement, Golf Ireland chief Mark Kennelly said: “Golf Ireland are extremely grateful to Sport Ireland for the 25 per cent increase in funding for 2021.

“This funding has enabled Team Ireland Golf to continue to financially support our emerging professional players to enable them to get out and compete on tour after a challenging 2020 for many of them”

Meanwhile Stephanie Meadow, one of the 16 golfers included in the scheme, said: “I am delighted to be representing Team Ireland again this year. Their continued support of myself and my peers is invaluable.

“Many players from other countries do not have the backing from organisations like Team Ireland and every year I am reminded of how lucky I am and the other players are to have it!”

Leona Maguire added: “I am so grateful for the continued support of Team Ireland. I am very proud to represent Ireland as I play my golf across the world”.

Team Ireland Golf Funding for 2021

1 Cormac Sharvin €17,500

2 Stephanie Meadow €17,500

3 Leona Maguire €17,500

4 Robin Dawson €17,500

5 Gavin Moynihan €17,500

6 Jonathan Caldwell €17,500

7 David Carey €17,500

8 Ronan Mullarney €17,500

9 Paul McBride €17,500

10 John-Ross Galbraith €17,500

11 Stuart Grehan €17,500

12 Conor Purcell €17,500

13 Conor O’Rourke €17,500

14 James Sugrue €17,500

15 Jonathan Yates €17,500

16 Olivia Mehaffey €10,200*

*pro rata rate based on 7 months