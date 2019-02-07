Solid start for Irish trio at Vic Open in Australia

Paul Dunne, Gavin Moynihan and Michael Hoey are all well-placed after the opening round of the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Australia after the three Irishmen all carded under par round but the limelight was taken by Aussie Nick Flanagan who leads after a stunning 10 under par round of 62.

And it was a day of low-scoring on the sandbelt as Australia’s James Nitties equalled the world record by making nine consecutive birdies.

The 36-year-old’s incredible run matches the feat accomplished by former Open champion Mark Calcavecchia in the 2009 Canadian Open and followed a double bogey on the 14th hole of the Beach course at 13th Beach Golf Club, his fifth hole of the day.

For both Moynihan and Hoey this represents an important week as they make their first European Tour starts of 2019 and both look determined to pick up some valuable prize money as well as world ranking points.

Out early, Moynihan took a while to get going in the perfect conditions with eight straight pars to start before he reeled off five birdies in the next eight holes to get to five under par – the score at which he would finish to card a bogey-free round of 67.

Hoey went one better with his 66 which also included no bogeys while Dunne – building on his first made cut of the year in Saudi Arabia last week – dropped just one shot on his way to a three under par round of 69.

However, they all trail leader Flanagan, who had eight birdies and two eagles in a 62 on the Creek Course.

“A couple of early putts dropped and then I just wasn’t trying too hard, essentially,” Flanagan said. “I just had one of those days where everything seemed to kind of go right.”

But the story of the day was that of Nitties who tied the world record for consecutive birdies.

Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger made nine birdies in a row at the 2017 Maybank Championship, but with preferred lies in play on that occasion Nitties’ run of gains made him the first player to officially do it on the European Tour.

“I had a good chance for that 10th birdie but I didn’t want to break it,” Nitties joked. “It’s such a longstanding record, I wouldn’t do that to Mark, so it’s good to hold it with him.

“I’m pumped. I don’t hold any other world records that I know of, so to be a part of one is pretty cool. I definitely have the world record for best bounce-back stat because I holed the nine birdies and I preceded it with a double-bogey.

“I was a little peeved off that I made double from the middle of the fairway and followed up with a couple of birdies and then rattled off about seven or eight more — it’s pretty special.”

Women’s event

The tournament is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and LPGA and features men and women playing on the same courses at the same time for equal prize money in what is the first event of its kind worldwide.

In the women’s event, Leona Maguire is making her first start of the season and she sits nine off the lead set by England’s Felicity Johnson after two back nine bogeys saw the Cavan golfer sign for a round of 73 and one over par on the Beach Course.

Meanwhile, fortunes were better for Stephanie Meadow who picked up four birdies and just one bogey on her way to a three under par round of 70 to sit in a tie for 22nd.

Johnson carded an eight-under-par 65 to claim a two-shot lead over America’s Kim Kaufman, Canada’s Anne-Catherine Tanguay and Australia’s Su Oh.

Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall is five shots off the lead after a 70, with Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew carding a 72 and Charley Hull returning a level-par 73.

Full scores from both events to follow...