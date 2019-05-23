Slieve Russell designated as PGA National in Ireland

Co Cavan resort will be one of just eight courses worldwide with the title

Slieve Russell in Cavan is now the PGA National in Ireland.

Slieve Russell in Cavan is now the PGA National in Ireland.

 

The Maguire twins, Leona and Lisa, the touring professionals attached to the Slieve Russell in Co Cavan, will find a brand new title for the golf resort with its designation as PGA National, one of just eight worldwide and the only one in Ireland.

The PGA National Ireland designation follows a period of sustained strategic investment by Slieve Russell – which features a Patrick Merrigan-designed parkland course, golf academy, Par 3 course and 222-bedroom hotel set amid 300 acres of drumlins and lakes – with an ambition to grow its business nationally and internationally.

“It is a huge honour to have been selected by the PGA to be designated as PGA National Ireland. We believe it is reflective both of the quality of the course and of the facilities which we have invested in and upgraded significantly in recent years,” said Tony Walker , general manager of the Slieve Russell Hotel, Golf & Country Club.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.