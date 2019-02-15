Sky Sports reclaim rights for 2019 US PGA Championship

Sky Sports will show all four golf Majors in 2019 after they reclaimed the rights to the US PGA Championship.

Sky lost the rights to the US PGA in 2016, with the tournament being broadcast by the BBC in 2017 and Eleven Sports in 2018.

This year’s US PGA Championship will be held at Bethpage Black from May 16th-19th. It had previously been the final Major on the calendar.

The first Major of the year will be the US Masters, which runs from April 11th-14th at Augusta.

The US Open will be held at Pebble Beach from June 13th-16th, before the British Open arrives at Royal Portrush on July 18th-21st.