Shubhankar Sharma’s 62 gives him victory in Kuala Lumpur

Shubhankar Sharma shot a brilliant final round of 62 to win the Maybank Championship by two strokes.

The Indian did not drop a shot as he carded a 10-under round at Saujana Golf & Country Club to finish on 21 under, two clear of Spain’s Jorge Campillo.

Campillo’s compatriot Pablo Larrazabal was a shot further back on 18 under alongside New Zealander Ryan Fox.

Campillo had started the day four shots ahead of Sharma but the Indian birdied four holes in a row from the fourth and added another at the ninth to turn in 31, just one shot adrift.

Further birdies on the 11th, 13th and 14th soon saw him take the lead and there was no catching him after also making gains on the 17th and 18th.

He told Europeantour.com: “I played pretty solid and it wasn’t easy because it was windy. I kept pushing the whole day.

“I knew I had to make a lot of birdies to catch the leaders. I made a lot of birdies on the front nine and just continued on the back.

“To be honest, I wasn’t thinking about the leaderboard. I wanted to set a target in my mind and try to achieve it.

“On the 13th I knew I was somewhere near the leaders but on 16 I knew I had a two-shot lead. I told myself ‘if I can make two more birdies, that would give me a good chance to win’.”