Shubhankar Sharma’s 62 gives him victory in Kuala Lumpur

Indian posts flawless round to take Maybank Championship by two from Jorge Campillo
Shubhankar Sharma’s final round 62 gave him victory in the Maybank Championship. Photograph: Ahmad Yusni/EPA

Shubhankar Sharma’s final round 62 gave him victory in the Maybank Championship. Photograph: Ahmad Yusni/EPA

 

Shubhankar Sharma shot a brilliant final round of 62 to win the Maybank Championship by two strokes.

The Indian did not drop a shot as he carded a 10-under round at Saujana Golf & Country Club to finish on 21 under, two clear of Spain’s Jorge Campillo.

Campillo’s compatriot Pablo Larrazabal was a shot further back on 18 under alongside New Zealander Ryan Fox.

Campillo had started the day four shots ahead of Sharma but the Indian birdied four holes in a row from the fourth and added another at the ninth to turn in 31, just one shot adrift.

Further birdies on the 11th, 13th and 14th soon saw him take the lead and there was no catching him after also making gains on the 17th and 18th.

He told Europeantour.com: “I played pretty solid and it wasn’t easy because it was windy. I kept pushing the whole day.

“I knew I had to make a lot of birdies to catch the leaders. I made a lot of birdies on the front nine and just continued on the back.

“To be honest, I wasn’t thinking about the leaderboard. I wanted to set a target in my mind and try to achieve it.

“On the 13th I knew I was somewhere near the leaders but on 16 I knew I had a two-shot lead. I told myself ‘if I can make two more birdies, that would give me a good chance to win’.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.