Shane Lowry takes a three shot lead into final day in Abu Dhabi

Shane Lowry shot a third round 67 to take a three shot lead into the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship as he goes in search of a first win since 2015.

The Offalyman started the day with the lead and, despite falling back into a share of the lead after a bogey at the fourth, didn’t relinquish the spot at the top of the leaderboard for the rest of the day.

Three consecutive birdies at the sixth, seventh and eighth fired him back to sole possession of the lead which he has held since opening with a 62 on Wednesday.

A major part of Lowry’s good play this week has been his irons and that has been particularly evident on the Par 3s. Another three birdies on the short holes on Friday brought his count of twos to nine for the week – a remarkable stat which shows just where the former Irish Open champion’s game is at.

Lowry putts for birdie on the 12th green. Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

A bogey at the 16th was the only blemish on the way in and Lowry reacted perfectly with a birdie at the Par 5 18th to sign for a 67 and a total of 17 under par, three clear of South Africa’s Richard Sterne and five clear of third-placed Ian Poulter.

More to follow...

Collated third round scores in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Abu Dhabi GC, United Arab Emirates (Britain unless stated, Irish in bold, par 72):

199 Shane Lowry 62 70 67

202 Richard Sterne (Rsa) 65 68 69

204 Ian Poulter 66 69 69

205 Pablo Larrazabal (Spa) 65 72 68

206 Soren Kjeldsen (Den) 66 69 71, Maximilian Kieffer (Ger) 68 71 67, Scott Jamieson 69 66 71, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 67 70 69

207 Brooks Koepka (USA) 67 70 70, Paul Waring 70 67 70, Lee Westwood 66 68 73

208 Dominic Foos (Ger) 68 68 72, Joost Luiten (Ned) 69 68 71, David Horsey 71 66 71, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 65 68 75, Grant Forrest 71 65 72, Jordan Smith 72 66 70, Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 68 71 69

209 Adri Arnaus (Spa) 69 68 72, Matt Wallace 70 68 71, Alexander Bjork (Swe) 66 71 72, Ryan Fox (Nzl) 69 70 70, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) 70 70 69, Gavin Green (Mal) 69 67 73

210 Jack Singh Brar 69 68 73, Branden Grace (Rsa) 70 69 71, Darren Fichardt (Rsa) 73 68 69, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 70 68 72, Tom Lewis 68 67 75, Thomas Bjorn (Den) 70 71 69, David Lipsky (USA) 68 73 69, Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry) 67 73 70, Eddie Pepperell 70 68 72

211 Jason Scrivener (Aus) 72 65 74, Andy Sullivan 69 72 70, Justin Walters (Rsa) 70 69 72, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 70 68 73, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa) 68 71 72, Sam Brazel (Aus) 70 69 72

212 Callum Shinkwin 71 68 73, Jorge Campillo (Spa) 71 69 72, Martin Kaymer (Ger) 66 72 74, Matthew Southgate 70 71 71, Alvaro Quiros (Spa) 72 69 71, Raphael Jacquelin (Fra) 71 70 71, Dustin Johnson (USA) 69 71 72, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 71 65 76, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 70 69 73, Bradley Dredge 70 68 74

213 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den) 71 70 72, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 69 72 72, James Morrison 69 69 75, Renato Paratore (Ita) 71 70 72, Dean Burmester (Rsa) 71 69 73, Tommy Fleetwood 69 72 72, Andres Romero (Arg) 70 70 73, Robert Macintyre 70 71 72

214 Richie Ramsay 70 70 74, Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 65 76 73, Ross Fisher 69 72 73, Aaron Rai 68 70 76, Joachim B. Hansen (Den) 69 71 74, Scott Hend (Aus) 71 68 75, Sam Horsfield 69 71 74, Alexander Levy (Fra) 69 71 74, Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 71 68 75

215 Thomas Detry (Bel) 72 67 76

216 Kurt Kitayama (USA) 72 69 75, Victor Perez (Fra) 75 66 75

218 Nino Bertasio (Ita) 69 70 79

220 Zander Lombard (Rsa) 70 70 80