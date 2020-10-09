Shane Lowry surges into share of lead with brilliant 65 at Wentworth

After Thursday’s opening round of 67 in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Shane Lowry put much of his good play down to an old putter he had “whipped out of the cupboard” and that club did not let him down on Friday as he carded a bogey-free round of 65.

That leaves the 2019 British Open champion tied for the early second round lead with Matt Fitzpatrick at 12 under par, three shots clear of the nearest challenger Victor Perez.

On a perfect morning in Surrey with soft greens and fairways, Lowry took full advantage of the scoreable conditions. Starting on the ninth the Offalyman birdied the 12th, 13th, 17th and 18th to move his way up the leaderboard early on.

Lowry came into this week off the back of a missed cut at the Irish Open two weeks ago but he seems to have put that poor form firmly behind him as he made the tough Wentworth layout look easy with further birdies at the fourth, fifth and seventh to get to seven under par for the day and sign for a round of 65.

The 33-year-old was two shots behind Fitzpatrick when he finished his round with the five-time European Tour winner threatening a course record after a run of two birdies and an eagle in three holes at the start of his back nine.

However, at the eighth – his final hole of the day – he found the water left of the green with his approach and wound up with a double bogey six to match Lowry’s round of 65 for 12 under par.

With conditions potentially set to get tougher as the afternoon goes on the pair of Lowry and Fitzpatrick could well make up the final group on Saturday with Perez sitting three shots behind in third place after a round of 66.

Full report and scores to follow at end of play...