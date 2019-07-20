Shane Lowry stands on the brink of history at Portrush

Ireland’s Shane Lowry forged into a commading lead at the British Open as he moved to 16 under after a stunning third round on a becalmed Dunluce links on Saturday.

With England’s Tommy Fleetwood nipping at his heels, an inspired Lowry carded five birdies in eight holes on his back nine, setting a new course record of 63 in the process, to the delight of the galleries who were roaring him on across the course.

.@ShaneLowryGolf is -8 for his round, a birdie on the last will equal the record low round in Open history of 62 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/0jRpLXDRZr — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019

Lowry, who led by four shots going into the final round of the US Open at Oakmont in 2016 before fading over the last 18 holes as Dustin Johnson took the title, leads Fleetwood by four with JB Holmes in third place a further two shots back on 10 under.

Full report from Portush to follow