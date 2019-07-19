Shane Lowry seizes British Open initiative before late wobble

Shane Lowry has a share of the clubhouse lead at the British Open after he posted a second-consecutive round of 67 at Portrush.

On a low-scoring day Lowry got off to a flyer on Friday, with five birdies on the front nine - and another on the 10th - seeing him take a two stroke lead on 10 under par.

However the back nine soon turned into a battle for the 32-year-old, and he dropped shots on 14 and 18 to slip back to eight under par and into a share of the clubhouse lead with JB Holmes.

Lowry signed for a 67 - leaving him firmly in the mix heading into the weekend - and he didn’t seem perturbed by his bogey on 18.

Afterwards, he said: “I had a great time today, god it was unbelievable. It was one of those days you find yourself pinching yourself.”

More to follow.