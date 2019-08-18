Shane Lowry’s season is over after missing out on Tour Championship

Shane Lowry has slipped outside the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings and will not be heading to the Tour Championship in Atlanta next week.

Before this weekend, only twice had a Major champion failed to make that year’s Tour Championship.

The British Open champion carded a final round 69 to finish five under par at the BMW Championship, the penultimate tournament of the PGA Tour season. That left him in a tie for 48th place.

The Offaly native was 25th in the standings going into the BMW, but dropped to 32nd as these playoff events have weighted points.

Masters champion Tiger Woods also missed out on the top 30, he finished in 42nd place in the standings and his final round 72 left him seven under par in Medinah.

Justin Thomas faltered in the final round but held on for an ultimately comfortable three-stroke victory in suburban Chicago.

He carded a closing 68 to finish on a 25-under-par total of 263, while fellow American Patrick Cantlay shot 65 for second place on 22-under.

Thomas started the day with a six-shot advantage but when he bogeyed the 10th hole the lead over Cantlay was down to two.

But Thomas steadied with clutch play over the next three holes, twice holing putts of around 12 feet to re-establish his authority.

Meanwhile Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for 19th after his round of 71 on Sunday left him 11 under par.

Collated final round scores & totals in the USPGA Tour BMW Championship at Medinah (USA unless stated, par 72):

263 Justin Thomas 65 69 61 68

266 Patrick Cantlay 66 67 68 65

268 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 69 63 73 63

270 Tony Finau 67 66 68 69

272 Jon Rahm (Spa) 68 69 66 69, Brandt Snedeker 66 71 67 68

273 Lucas Glover 66 69 69 69, Corey Conners (Can) 69 66 69 69

274 Adam Scott (Aus) 67 71 69 67, Kevin Kisner 68 68 69 69

275 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 70 66 70 69, Kevin Tway 69 67 70 69, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 70 69 68 68, Rickie Fowler 67 70 68 70, Sungjae Im (Kor) 70 72 66 67

276 JT Poston 68 74 66 68, Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 67 68 67 74, Vaughn Taylor 73 70 67 66

277 Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 69 67 70 71, Jason Kokrak 65 73 70 69, Xander Schauffele 67 68 70 72, Marc Leishman (Aus) 72 71 67 67, Patrick Reed 68 71 68 70

278 Brooks Koepka 68 71 72 67, Joel Dahmen 66 71 69 72, Paul Casey (Eng) 70 70 67 71, Webb Simpson 70 72 67 69

279 Abraham Ancer (Mex) 68 72 69 70, Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 71 70 69 69, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 70 67 71 71

280 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 72 70 68 70, Wyndham Clark 69 73 65 73, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 74 65 69 72, Ian Poulter (Eng) 70 70 71 69, Gary Woodland 70 73 64 73, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 71 67 70 72

281 Tiger Woods 71 71 67 72, Billy Horschel 71 73 69 68, Scott Piercy 67 73 70 71, Charles Howell III 70 69 73 69, Jordan Spieth 70 71 70 70, Ryan Moore 71 69 69 72

282 Keegan Bradley 69 74 68 71, Andrew Putnam 71 69 73 69, Ryan Palmer 68 72 70 72, Adam Hadwin (Can) 67 68 71 76, Troy Merritt 69 76 71 66

283 Phil Mickelson 70 73 69 71, Shane Lowry (Irl) 72 74 68 69, Bryson DeChambeau 71 71 71 70, Collin Morikawa 67 73 72 71

284 Jason Day (Aus) 70 71 69 74, Justin Rose (Eng) 68 73 73 70, Matt Kuchar 71 70 73 70, Keith Mitchell 72 74 67 71, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 72 69 71 72

285 Dustin Johnson 70 72 72 71, Graeme McDowell (NIrl) 69 72 73 71, Jim Furyk 66 72 75 72, Chez Reavie 67 68 74 76

286 Francesco Molinari (Ita) 72 73 68 73, Max Homa 70 67 71 78

287 Sung Kang (Kor) 69 73 73 72, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa) 69 72 74 72

288 J.B. Holmes 69 71 76 72, Adam Long 72 70 71 75, Cameron Champ 71 68 78 71

289 Harold Varner III 72 74 71 72

291 Nate Lashley 72 73 70 76