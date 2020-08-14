Shane Lowry right in the mix at Wyndham after brilliant 63

Shane Lowry knows the pressure is on this week if he is to progress to the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs and the British Open champion responded well to that on Friday by catapulting himself into contention at the Wyndham Championship with a brilliant second round 63 to sit at nine under par.

On an overcast morning at Sedgefield County Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, Lowry didn’t let an early setback stunt his progress by responding well and then playing the front nine – his inward nine – in just 30 strokes, leaving him in a tie for third, one shot behind early second round leaders Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim.

Lowry currently sits at 131st in the FedEx Cup standings with the top 125 players moving into the lucrative playoffs, starting with next week’s Northern Trust.

If he maintains the good golf shown on Friday, the Offalyman will have no issues making it into the field for next week’s event – which Tiger Woods confirmed on Friday that he will play in.

The highlight of Lowry’s round was an eagle three on the Par 5 fifth – his 14th – after a 242 yard approach to seven feet but all the way around the golf was as good as Lowry has played since the PGA Tour resumed in June.

After starting the day with a bogey at his second hole Lowry clicked into gear with a birdie at the 13th before adding two more at the 15th and 16th to go out in 33.

And on the back nine he would continue that good play with more birdies at the second and fourth before that eagle on the fifth.

And he wasn’t finished there. After a lovely tee shot to nine feet at the 232-yard Par 3 seventh, Lowry’s tricky birdie putt slipped past the edge but that didn’t deter him from firing his approach close again on the eighth with the birdie putt this time finding the bottom of the cup. After a two-putt par to finish it was a round of 63 and a good position from which to mount a charge for his first victory since he lifted the claret jug last July.

