Shane Lowry reaches the turn with Claret Jug in his grasp

British Open leader stretches clear of Tommy Fleetwood in final round at Portrush

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Shane Lowry held his nerve during the opening nine holes of his final round at Portrush. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty

Shane Lowry’s pursuit of a maiden Major title remained firmly on course as the British Open leader reached the turn on -16 on Sunday - five shots ahead of England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

Lowry took a four stroke lead heading into the final round at Portrush, after posting a stunning round of 63 on Saturday.

He didn’t get off to the smoothest starts as he teed off at 1.47pm on Sunday afternoon, as he had to settle for a bogey on the first following an errant tee shot.

However the 32-year-old soon steadied the ship with pars on the second and third followed by consecutive birdies on the fourth and fifth.

Behind him, Fleetwood spurned birdie chances on the first and second before dropping a shot on the third. He took that shot back with a birdie on the fifth but struggled to make inroads into Lowry’s lead.

Lowry then extended his lead to six shots after a fine birdie on the seventh. He dropped a shot on eight but retained that cushion with Fleetwood also failing to make par.

Lowry then dropped another shot on the ninth but had a five shot cushion after going out in level par 36 - one shot more than at the start of play.

Further back in the field, two of the main threats - Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka - struggled to mount a charge. Koepka opened with four-straight bogeys before arresting that slump with an eagle on the fifth as his putter continued to betray him.

You can follow the rest of the Open action from Portrush on the Irish Times liveblog with Ruaidhrí Croke by clicking HERE.

