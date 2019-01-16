Shane Lowry makes terrific start to lead in Abu Dhabi

Irishman enjoys first round 62 at Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship

Ireland’s Shane Lowry of Ireland in action at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Shane Lowry made a flying start to the first event of 2019 on the European Tour on Wednesday, taking the clubhouse lead with a first round score of 62 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

Lowry lost his PGA Tour card last season - after six missed cuts and not one top-10 finish - now ranked 75th in the world he’ll be hoping his 11th season on the European Tour is his best yet.

Teeing off on the back nine, Lowry made his fifth birdie on the 18th, however it could have been even better for the Irishman. A magnificent approach had set up an eagle putt but his close-range effort narrowly missed the hole and he had to settle for a birdie.

He followed up with three more birdies in a row on the first, second and third holes, before adding two more in his final three holes to leave him 10 under par. The Offaly native was one birdie short of a new course record 61, but still went in three shots clear of Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Louis Oosthuizen.

