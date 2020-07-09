Shane Lowry makes strong start with opening 69 at Muirfield Village

Shane Lowry recalibrated during his week’s break, and brought a bit more fizz to his game in the opening round of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village in Ohio where a stunning approach shot from 244 yards to four feet to set up an eagle on the Par-5 seventh hole provided the highlight of a three-under-par 69.

The British Open champion – who’d missed two of three cuts in rebooting his season in the past month – was much sharper for the first of back-to-back tournaments at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course, although the green speeds of 11 on the stimpmeter for the Workday are expected to be ramped up to 13 for next week’s Memorial tournament.

Lowry’s 69 left him three shots adrift of clubhouse leader Adam Hadwin, as the Canadian brought the momentum of a fourth-place at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit to Dublin, Ohio. Hadwin signed for a 66, to edge into a one-shot lead over his compatriot Nick Taylor, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American Zach Johnson.

For Lowry, the putter – the primary issue for his misfiring in missing cuts at the Colonial and again at the Heritage – was more obedient in a round of an eagle, four birdies and three bogeys, all of which came from missing the green with approach shots.

Lowry, who started on the 10th, had birdies at the 11th (three feet) and 16th (from 18 feet) to go with bogeys on the 14th and 17th.The Offalyman upped his game on his homeward run, chipping in for birdie on the second and responding to a bogey on the fourth, where he was bunkered with his tee shot to the Par 3, by rolling in a six-footer for birdie on the fifth and then hitting that exquisite approach to the Par-5 seventh to set him his eagle.

Jon Rahm, who has the chance to leapfrog Rory McIlroy to the world number one spot with a win, opened with a 72.

Hadwin’s only win on the PGA Tour came at the 2017 Valspar Championship and the 32-year-old Canadian maintained his good form from the Rocket Mortgage to get off to a fast start, even if his philosophy was to ease into the tournament.

As he put it: “I’m a firm believer in easing myself into weeks and getting more aggressive as that goes along, as you sort of build some comfort with the golf course and with how you’re swinging and stuff.

“It’s still a tough golf course, no matter how soft it’s playing, it can sneak up on you. You get too aggressive, you miss a couple balls, you’re scrambling for pars and you can sort of kind of just get off kilter. I’m not a fan of that in the first round. It’s fairways and greens and make it as easy as possible.”

Hadwin’s disciplined and patient approach certainly reaped dividends in his opening round, which again was played in an unnatural quiet with no fans.

Rather curiously, the PGA Tour allowed three players who had tested positive for Covid-19 – and continued to test positive – to resume tournament play: Nick Watney, Denny McCarthy and Dylan Frittelli were grouped together as the tour followed the US CDC’s guidelines for return to work. However, opening rounds of 73 from McCarthy and Frittelli and a 77 from Watney mean all three have uphill battles to survive the cut.

“Firstly, I’m happy to be playing golf again. I wasn’t sure how long it was going to take to get over everything and get back on the course. I’m super happy to be playing again,” said South African Frittelli, who described the comeback while still testing positive as a “little tricky situation”.

He expanded: “I spoke to my physician and quizzed him on how it works, and he said, ‘oh, there’s a chance that you could be testing [positive] for up to a month’. I’ve got a friend in Japan who chatted to me and he said, ‘dude, I’ve been testing for 28 days, I still haven’t got a negative’ . . . . the CDC guideline, it’s 10 days from the first symptoms or a positive test, and that’s pretty much the full cycle of the virus. If you don’t have any symptoms on day 10 and you’re perfectly healthy and you’re not showing any declining conditions, then you’re free to go back to work.”

The course at Muirfield Village is set to firm up and the greens to speed up for next week’s Memorial tournament on the same course, where Tiger Woods will make his first start since the PGA Tour’s return. Woods confirmed he would tee up next week in a post on social media. “I’ve missed going out and competing with the guys and can’t wait to get back out there,” he said.

Early first-round scores

US unless stated, par 72

66 Adam Hadwin (Can)

67 Nick Taylor (Can), Hideki Matsuyam (Jp), Zach Johnson

68 Justin Thomas, Pat Perez, Tim Wilkinson (Aus)

69 Luke List, Shane Lowry, Matt Kuchar, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day, Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker, Rory Sabbatini (Slok), Sepp Straka (Aut), Jason Dufner

70 Matthew NeSmith, Henrik Norlander (Nor), Kevin Streelman, Chez Reavie, Sam Ryder, Mackenzie Hughes (Can),

71 Talor Gooch, David Hearn (Can), Bud Cauley, Corey Connors (Can), Si Woo Kim (SK), Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim

72 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Michael Thompson, Maverick McNealy, Jon Rahm (Esp), Billy Horschel, Cameron Tringale, Vaughn Taylor

73-Charl Schwartzel (SA), Russell Knox (Scot), Brice Garnett, Jonathan Byrd, Scott Harrington, JJ Spaun, Dylan Fritelli (SA), Denny McCarthy

74 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Robby Shelton, Bronson Burgoon, Davis Love III, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose (Eng), Ted Potter Jnr, Mark Hubbard, Jason Kokrak

75 Brian Stuard, Luke Donald, Vijay Singh, Andrew Landry, Jerry Kelly

76 Danny Lee (NZ), Tyler McCumber

77 DJ Trahan, Martin Trainor, Kevin Stadler, Nick Watney

79 Bubba Watson, Joel Dahmen

80 Chase Koepka

81 Matt Every