Shane Lowry makes solid start to Abu Dhabi defence

Reigning champion Shane Lowry began his Abu Dhabi Championship defence with a round of two under par on Thursday.

The Offaly native enjoyed five birdies, but shot a bogey on the fifth hole and then a double bogey on the Par 3 12th.

His fellow Irishman Padraig Harrington is four over par, finishing on the front nine he dropped five shots in his final five holes of the round.

World number one Brooks Koepka marked his return from injury in style with an opening 66. Koepka, who has not played since October, showed no signs of rust as he carded six birdies in a bogey-free round to lie two shots off the early clubhouse lead held by Italy’s Renato Paratore.

The four-time major winner had stem cell treatment on his left knee at the end of August but aggravated the problem after slipping on wet concrete during the CJ Cup in South Korea and was forced to withdraw from the United States team for December’s Presidents Cup.

“It’s good to be back,” Koepka told Sky Sports. “I missed the competition obviously.

“Played really solid. Missed a few putts early if I really want to pick it apart. Drove the ball well. Controlled ball flight and controlled distances really well and that’s what you have to do out here.”

Asked about his knee, Koepka added: “It feels fine. It was a little sore last night. That’s expected.

“This is the first week I’ve walked 18 holes and I’ve done it three times already. It’s a little tired.”