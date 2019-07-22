Shane Lowry leads celebrations and belts out Fields of Athenry

British Open champion centre stage with claret jug in 37 Dawson Street in Dublin

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Irish golfer Shane Lowry celebrates his British Open win at Royal Portrush with a rousing rendition of The Fields of Athenry during a pub sing-song.

 

Freshly crowned British Open champion Shane Lowry is a man of his word. He said he intended to heartily celebrate Sunday’s six-shot win and Portrush and, sure enough, video footage has emerged of the Offalyman, with his friends and family, belting out the Fields of Athenry.

Caddie Brian ‘Bo’ Martin is prominent among the revellers. The venue is Dublin’s 37 Dawson Street where Lowry and his entourage decamped to late on Sunday night.

Lowry has cancelled plans to play in this week’s WGC-St Jude Invitational in Memphis, US, so that he can stay at home to celebrate his victory.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.