Shane Lowry in the mix after battling 69 in Houston

One of those young guns who doesn’t have Augusta on his mind took a carefree route to the top of the leaderboard in the Houston Open at Memorial Park in downtown Houston, as 24-year-old Sam Burns – chasing a breakthrough PGA Tour win – shot a bogey-free 65 to claim the clubhouse lead on seven-under-par 133.

“Coming in this week, it was just like, ‘let’s just see how disciplined we can be around here’ and so far I think we’ve done a good job,” said Burns, who hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation to establish a two stroke lead over Augusta-bound Jason Day, the former world number one who is chasing a first tour win in two years.

Shane Lowry sits five shots behind Burns after a second consecutive round of 69 which leaves him at two under par.

The British Open champion had to battle hard on the tough layout after going out in one over but birdies at the 10th, 15th and 17th – to respond to a bogey at the 16th – leave him in contention heading into the weekend.

Graeme McDowell shot a second round 73 to reach the midway point on two-over, one shot inside the projected cut mark while Pádraig Harrington – playing on a sponsor’s invitation – was one under through 15 holes of his round. Both McDowell and Lowry opted to use the Houston Open to sharpen their games ahead of the Masters.

However, Phil Mickelson’s decision to play Houston, rather than the Champions Tour where he has won his only two appearances, backfired when he shot a 73 for 149 to miss the cut.

