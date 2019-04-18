Shane Lowry hits the front at Hilton Head

Shane Lowry put the disappointment of Augusta firmly behind him as he charged into the early lead at the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour.

Having missed the cut at the US Masters, Lowry bounced back in style at Hilton Head as he carded a blemish free round of 65 at Hilton Head to set the clubhouse target on six under par.

The 32-year-old has seen his form plummet since capturing the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi back in January, missing three of his last four cuts on the PGA Tour, but rediscovered his touch on Thursday to surge to the top of the leaderboard.

Starting on the back nine, Lowry birdied two of the first three holes and picked up another shot on the 15th to reach the turn in three under. And he carried that momentum into the front nine with further birdies on the second and fifth before finishing his round with a flourish with a sixth birdie on the ninth hole.

While admitting that “everything felt good” after his round, Lowry also credited the addition of a new driver to his bag while a different putter also worked on the greens.

"Pretty much my whole game felt good," he told reporters. "I've been struggling with driver off the tee. So everything felt good. I haven't had that feeling in a while. So it's kind of nice to have that.

"I hit my irons decently, and when I missed a green it was in the right spots and I managed to get them up and down. I'm happy with my golf.

“My scores haven't been great as of late, but I felt like I've been playing okay. So maybe this is a reward for the perseverance."

On six under, Lowry is one shot ahead of Daniel Berger and Trey Mullinax while Graeme McDowell, a winner here in 2013, is three shots off the pace on three under.