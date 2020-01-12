Shane Lowry finishes fast but Wade Ormsby wins in Hong Kong

British Open winner can’t catch runaway Australian despite an impressive final round of 64

Australia’s Wade Ormsby was victorious in Hong Kong. Photograph: Philip Fong/Getty/AFP

Wade Orsmby continued his love affair with the Hong Kong Open, as he regained the title he last won in 2017 by four strokes on Sunday.

This was despite a valiant final day effort by Ireland’s Shane Lowry, who saved his best until last to card a fourth round of 64 to finish in second place.

Ormsby headed into Sunday on 13 under par and with a two stroke lead from Thailand’s Gunn Charoenkul, with Lowry six strokes off the top of the leaderboard.

Any hopes the Australian might wobble never came to fruition however, as Orsmby posted his third-consectutive round of 66 on Sunday to finish the tournament on 17 under par.

British Open champion Lowry did his best to force his way into title contention, carding five birdies and an eagle at the 13th in his final round, dropping just one shot on his way to a 64.

However he was still four strokes off champion Ormsby, who kept his cool for a wire-to-wire victory in Hong Kong.

America’s Tony Finau, who played with Lowry in Sunday’s final round, finished seven shots off the lead in fifth place after he finished with a 67.

