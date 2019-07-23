Shane Lowry: Emergency beer and bunting for Clara homecoming

The provincial town of Clara, Co Offaly was decked out in county colours to welcome golfer and local hero Shane Lowry after his weekend victory at the British Open.

Emergency beer and bunting were ordered in on Tuesday morning to prepare for the homecoming event at 6pm, details of which were only announced on Monday evening.

Traffic came to a standstill as delivery trucks manoeuvred the small streets and beer kegs were rolled across junctions.

Noel Kelly (60), who owns a sportswear and draperies shop in Clara, said he sold out of flags and bunting this morning and had to order an emergency supply for the afternoon.

Expecting the event to be scheduled for later in the week, Mr Kelly said he was caught “unawares” when the date was set only the evening before.

“I knew well there would be a huge demand, but I’m sold out and trying to get another twenty in,” he added.

He hasn’t seen the town this “choc-a-bloc” since Clara native Brian Cowen was welcomed home in 2008, following his anointment as Taoiseach.

Shane Lowry with the claret jug, at a press conference in Dublin prior to the official homecoming reception in his home town of Clara.Photograph: Dave Meehan

Mr Kelly is not the only seller to run out of merchandise. Centra was also cleared out of Offaly stock, according to the shop’s manager, Deasun Baggot (35). He has ordered another couple of hundred flags in to cater to the anticipated masses.

“It’s just fantastic. Our town is getting huge publicity out of this,” said Mr Baggot.

Watering hole of choice for the professional golfer, Baggot’s Back Door pub in the town centre, was drunk dry after a weekend of celebrations by Lowry’s friends, relatives and local supporters.

Bar manager Aaron Baggot (43) said he put an emergency call into Guinness and Heineken to ensure locals and visitors don’t go thirsty.

“The atmosphere here over the weekend was just unreal so we are just trying to catch up now,” he said, adding there was a “colossal” amount of liquid drunk there during the tournament.

“I didn’t know what way to gauge it, so I have ordered what I would normally order for two to three weeks of service,” he added.

He said Clara feels more like a festival venue than a small town, and he has for the first time ever hired portable loos for the pub.

It is “all hands on deck,” he added, but he is looking forward to welcoming the famous local back.

Mr Baggot confirmed he has reserved an area for the man of the moment, Shane Lowry, who is expected to drop in following the official ceremony.

Easily spotted from a distance, Teresa O’Connor’s home at the top of Clara’s hill is submerged in county and country decorations.

Sunning herself in her front garden, Ms O’Connor (68) said she is always keen to unpack the banners and bunting. She added she was disappointed she couldn’t purchase more kit for the event.

“For Shane this is such a big thing. It’s a massive achievement,” said Ms O’Connor.

Overlooking the green where Mr Lowry is due to be welcomed, Ms O’Connor said she has the perfect view, while visitors and Mr Lowry himself should be able to spot the elaborate effort she has put in.

Visitors have been advised to arrive early and park outside the town centre, as traffic restrictions will be in place from around 3 pm.

Irish Rail has added an additional 4.30pm train departing from Heuston to Galway, to transport fans to the village.

The event is taking place now and is expected to welcome up to 20,000 people to the town.