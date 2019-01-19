Shane Lowry claims Abu Dhabi crown after day of high drama

Ireland’s Shane Lowry won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after a see-saw final-round battle with South African Richard Sterne.

Lowry claimed his fourth European Tour title – his first since the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational – and a cheque for €1 million with a one-shot victory as he finished with an 18 under par score of 270.

The pair were tied on the 18th tee, but Sterne’s wayward approach to the final green saw Lowry win the first Rolex Series event of 2019 with a birdie.

Lowry had an overnight lead of three shots but that was quickly wiped out as the Irishman faltered and Sterne played the first nine holes in 31.

Sterne had a four-shot lead after 11 holes, but two bogeys cost him dear as Lowry fought back with birdies on 12 and 13.

Joost Luiten of the Netherlands finished third three shots behind Lowry, with Louis Oosthuizen fourth and Soren Kjeldsen fifth.

FINAL LEADERBOARD

(British and Irish unless stated, par 72)

270 Shane Lowry 62 70 67 71

271 Richard Sterne (Rsa) 65 68 69 69

273 Joost Luiten (Ned) 69 68 71 65

274 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 65 68 75 66

275 Soren Kjeldsen (Den) 66 69 71 69

276 Paul Waring 70 67 70 69, Ian Poulter 66 69 69 72, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp) 65 72 68 71

277 Brooks Koepka (USA) 67 70 70 70, Tom Lewis 68 67 75 67

278 Dominic Foos (Ger) 68 68 72 70, David Horsey 71 66 71 70, Jordan Smith 72 66 70 70, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Esp) 68 71 72 67, Scott Jamieson 69 66 71 72

279 Jason Scrivener (Aus) 72 65 74 68, Dustin Johnson (USA) 69 71 72 67, Matt Wallace 70 68 71 70, David Lipsky (USA) 68 73 69 69, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 67 70 69 73, Lee Westwood 66 68 73 72

280 Adri Arnaus (Esp) 69 68 72 71, Maximilian Kieffer (Ger) 68 71 67 74, Thomas Bjorn (Den) 70 71 69 70, Martin Kaymer (Ger) 66 72 74 68, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 70 68 72 70

281 Scott Hend (Aus) 71 68 75 67, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) 70 70 69 72, Ryan Fox (Nzl) 69 70 70 72, Branden Grace (Rsa) 70 69 71 71, Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 68 71 69 73

282 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 65 76 73 68, Alexander Bjork (Swe) 66 71 72 73, Jack Singh Brar 69 68 73 72, Darren Fichardt (Rsa) 73 68 69 72, James Morrison 69 69 75 69, Andy Sullivan 69 72 70 71, Sam Horsfield 69 71 74 68, Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry) 67 73 70 72, Gavin Green (Mal) 69 67 73 73, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 70 69 73 70

283 Tommy Fleetwood 69 72 72 70, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 69 72 72 70, Grant Forrest 71 65 72 75, Justin Walters (Rsa) 70 69 72 72, Sam Brazel (Aus) 70 69 72 72, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 70 68 73 72, Matthew Southgate 70 71 71 71

284 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den) 71 70 72 71, Dean Burmester (Rsa) 71 69 73 71, Andres Romero (Arg) 70 70 73 71, Eddie Pepperell 70 68 72 74, Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 71 68 75 70

285 Ross Fisher 69 72 73 71, Jorge Campillo (Esp) 71 69 72 73, Callum Shinkwin 71 68 73 73, Renato Paratore (Ita) 71 70 72 72, Aaron Rai 68 70 76 71, Joachim B. Hansen (Den) 69 71 74 71, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 71 65 76 73, Victor Perez (Fra) 75 66 75 69, Bradley Dredge 70 68 74 73

286 Robert Macintyre 70 71 72 73, Raphael Jacquelin (Fra) 71 70 71 74

287 Thomas Detry (Bel) 72 67 76 72, Alvaro Quiros (Esp) 72 69 71 75

289 Kurt Kitayama (USA) 72 69 75 73, Alexander Levy (Fra) 69 71 74 75

290 Richie Ramsay 70 70 74 76

291 Zander Lombard (Rsa) 70 70 80 71

292 Nino Bertasio (Ita) 69 70 79 74