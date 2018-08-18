Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington lose PGA Tour cards

Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington have lost their PGA Tour cards after they both missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.

Needing to secure a top-eight finish in order to secure playing priveleges for next year, Lowry could only manage a second consecutive 69 on Friday, leaving him a stroke outside of the three under par cut mark.

Harrington followed up a first round 69 with a 73 in Greensboro, leaving him well off the pace on two over par.

Séamus Power’s week also came to a premature end after he shot a 69 on Friday, and he now faces a nervous wait to see if his Tour card is secure for next season - he lies 123rd in the Fed Ex Cup rankings, but is likely be knocked out of the top-125 after a disappointing week.

Graeme McDowell was the only Irish golfer to make it into the weekend - he shot a second round 67 to move to three under par.

Meanwhile Brandt Snedeker held on to his lead at the Wyndham Championship after carding a second-round 67 — a day after shooting the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

The American took the first-round lead after joining the elite 59 club, and continued to set the pace on 14 under overall on day two, but not before losing the lead as three wayward drives on the front nine left him one-over 36 at the turn.

The 37-year-old recovered to shoot a clean back nine, including two birdies and an eagle, and finish two shots ahead of compatriot DA Points.

Quoted on the PGA Tour website, Snedeker said: “I knew it was going to be tough, it wasn’t going to be the same way it was yesterday.

“Kind of battling the emotion of everybody pulling hard for you, wanting to see you do it again. So the front nine was disappointing. I didn’t really drive it well, didn’t do anything particularly well on the front nine.

“I pulled myself together on the back nine, made some good swings, made a few putts. To shoot four under on the back nine was nice. Got a few back and back in the lead, back in a good frame of mind going in the weekend.”

Points, who has missed the cut 15 times over his last 16 PGA Tour tournaments, carded a blemish-free round of six-under 64 for second place in North Carolina, while Tawian’s CT Pan sits three off the lead at 11-under overall at the halfway stage.

Sergio Garcia is in the hunt in the Wyndham Championship. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty

Six players are tied for fourth on nine-under, including Sergio Garcia.

The Spaniard fired a round of five-under 65, to get within five shots of the lead, as he looks to impress Thomas Bjorn and force his way on to the European Ryder Cup team for the clash in Paris at the end of September.

