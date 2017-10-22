Sergio Garcia the master of his domain

‘I want to dedicate this one to my wife Angela and our little baby coming next year in March - this one is for them’
Sergio Garcia celebrates victory after his final round at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Tournament host Sergio Garcia dedicated his victory in the Andalucia Valderrama Masters to his wife Angela and their unborn child after claiming a sixth victory on home soil.

Masters champion Garcia, who won the last staging of the event in 2011, carded a closing 67 to finish 12 under par, a shot ahead of Joost Luiten, who shot 66. England’s Daniel Brooks was four strokes further back in third, a result good enough to secure his European Tour card for next season by moving him from 123rd on the Race to Dubai to inside the top 100.

And Welshman Jamie Donaldson, who secured the winning point in the 2014 Ryder Cup, also climbed from 118th to 99th on the money list thanks to claiming fourth place - his best result of the season - on five under. Shane Lowry finished in a share of 12th place on one under after a final round of 72 with Padraig Harrington a further three shots back.

“It was amazing,” Garcia said after closing the gap on Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood to under 800,000 points. “All three of us (in the final group) played amazing. Daniel played great with everything he had on the line, trying to keep his card, and Joost played unbelievable.

“I played really well and felt like maybe I could get away and he just kept coming back and made it an amazing match. I stayed patient the whole time, made sure the bad moments didn’t affect me too much and made a couple of really key putts coming in.

“I want to dedicate this one to my wife Angela and our little baby coming next year in March - this one is for them.”

After seeing his one-shot overnight lead quickly wiped out when Brooks birdied the second, Garcia responded with a birdie on the par-five fourth and ended the front nine in style by using a fairway wood to hole from the fringe for a birdie on the ninth.

Watched by his wife Angela and father Victor, Garcia then holed from 10 feet for birdie on the 10th and three feet on the next to move three clear, only to bogey the 12th after failing to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

The gap was down to one when Luiten birdied the 13th and another birdie on the 15th drew the Dutchman level, only for the five-time European Tour winner to three-putt the next.

Both men birdied the par-five 17th and when Luiten’s birdie attempt on the last caught the edge of the hole and stayed out, Garcia - who was awarded honorary life membership of the European Tour on Saturday - had the luxury of two-putting from close range to claim a third win of the season.

