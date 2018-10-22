Sergio Garcia beats Shane Lowry to Andalucia Masters title

Weather suspension on Sunday meant the final round had to be completed on Monday
Sergio Garcia after winning the Andalucia Valderrama Masters. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Sergio Garcia continued his love affair with Real Club Valderrama as he cruised to a four-shot victory at the weather-affected Andalucia Valderrama Masters on Monday to successfully defend the title he won last year.

After a series of weather delays in southern Spain forced tournament organisers to reduce the event to three rounds on Saturday, another suspension on Sunday meant the final round would have to be completed on Monday, with tournament host Garcia leading by three shots after seven holes.

And the Ryder Cup star put the finishing touches to his closing 69 on day five to win this event for the third time.

Irishman Shane Lowry finished four shots behind home favourite Garcia in second after carding seven birdies and a double bogey in his final-round 66.

Gavin Moynihan also carded a 66 and finished in a tie for eighth.

